Local artists explore border in “Viaje de Ida y Vuelta // Round Trip”

When Griselda Rosas saw a decommissioned plane outside the Instituto Tecnológico de Tijuana, she knew it needed to house an art exhibit. She commissioned four other artists from the U.S. and Mexico to create installations for Viaje de Ida y Vuelta // Round Trip, an exhibit surrounding themes of travel.

“It’s a metaphor for the border, of dreams of traveling, of flying to different lands and the mobility of people migrating to different things,” Rosas says. “Flying could be a metaphor for many places that are in between or in travel constantly.”

None of Road Trip’s participating artists live in Tijuana, however, but Rosas says that was part of her plan. She wanted to familiarize them with the inconvenient work commute that many Mexicans go through on a daily basis.

“I grew up in San Diego so I went [to Mexico] as a tourist as a kid and also in college to do the stereotypical thing,” says Aren Skalman, one of the participating artists. “Over the last few years, I went maybe once or twice a year, so not a whole lot. This has kind of become a reason to travel, to go to places that are sort of off the beaten path for an American.”

Rosas describes Lomas Taurinas, the neighborhood where the school and plane are located, as “a little harsh.” It’s also the location where Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio was assassinated while campaigning in 1994. Although the neighborhood’s reputation was sullied by this incident, Rosas felt it was important to draw the artists and an audience there, so she coordinated free shuttles to transport Americans from the border to the exhibit, which is only scheduled for viewing Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Within the plane, there are pieces by Skalman and Chris Warr, who both repurposed parts of the aircraft, such as oxygen masks, to make abstract sculptures. Rosas’ exhibit will overtake the inside of the cabin as well, including filling the once-glass windows with tile. The remaining participating artists include Ander Azpiri and Rizzhel Javier, both of whom have installations that interact with the plane’s exterior.

While Rosas and Skalman both say their pieces are not overtly political, they do relate to the undoubtedly hot topic of migration and immigration.

“The dialogue between artists who are in both countries is really important,” says Skalman. “It’s an act of friendship and a shared love of making art and learning about each other.”