Local arts and culture groups have the budget blues

× Expand Photo by Matt Baldwin So Say We All's VAMP performance

As Trump recently rolled out a federal budget that saw deep federal cuts to the arts and humanities, it was certainly concerning when, this past Thursday, Mayor Faulconer released his proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The proposed budget revealed a $4.7 million cut in arts and culture funding from 2017. Much of this cut is needed, the mayor’s office states, in order to maintain recent spending increases in infrastructure and homelessness. The mayor did reiterate as well that the amount spent on the arts would remain above the amount spent in 2015.

While a decrease in arts funding will affect nearly 150 arts organizations, from the Old Globe Theatre to the Museum of Contemporary Art, it’s the smaller arts institutions, programs and non-profits that will likely suffer the most. The city’s 15-member, all volunteer Commission for Arts and Culture allocates the city budget funds via grants and if the mayor’s budget is implemented, smaller institutions might lose city funding altogether.

“While we are appreciative of the mayor’s 2016 support, it is nonetheless disappointing to see proposed budget cuts to arts and culture, as it speaks to a broader disconnect of the impact that arts and culture programming offers to our local communities,” says Linda Caballero-Sotelo, executive director of the New Americans Museum, which saw an increase in funding from the city’s 2016 year budget. “We had begun to make strides in recent years with committed AC funding by city leadership. However, these recent cuts signal a step backward. If anything, I hope the mayor and City Council find, well, creative solutions to address budget shortfalls without sacrificing full support to arts and culture, and in turn, our creative economies.”

Local literary arts org So Say We All also benefited from the last budget. The group has already been able to expand their educational programming, which benefits military veterans and students. Founder and Executive Director Justin Hudnall is concerned about what these cuts might mean to these types of programs.

“It’s always a good policy to run a non-profit organization—especially one in arts and education—in a way where it won’t live or die by grant funding, but a loss of funding always winds up having a human face for us because our workforce is everything,” says Hudnall. “A dramatic cut in our support from the City of San Diego would mean hiring fewer teaching artists to facilitate creative writing workshops for veterans. It would mean we couldn’t pay as many one-on-one mentors to work with students at community colleges, and high schools, and outreach programs.”

CityBeat reached out to Commission for Arts and Culture chair Larry Baza, who did respond but said he hadn’t yet drafted an official statement.

Still, this isn’t the end by any means. Just as with Trump’s budget, the mayor’s proposed budget is just that: a proposal. It’s reasonable to think that the numbers will shift as negotiations begin with the City Council. Many arts orgs will remember a 2010 standoff when then city councilmember Carl DeMaio demanded a 25 percent decrease in arts funding in order to balance the budget. A statement to CityBeat from Councilmember Chris Ward’s office is telling.

“Councilmember Ward is very concerned about the dramatic cuts that have been proposed, and expressed these concerns in Council when the Mayor formally presented the proposal,” read the statement. “He believes that the proposed cuts to arts funding are too deep and will continue advocating throughout the budget process for funding levels that balance our fiscal constraints with our civic responsibility to foster our dynamic arts and culture community.”

Other organizations who may be affected include programs as diverse as choral group SACRA/PROFANA and the LAMBDA Archives, as well as photographic non-profits such as Outside the Lens and the AjA Project. All of them received a bump in funding in 2016. What’s more, the funds also go toward community events, and a decrease in funds could mean less cultural festivals. As recently reported by Kinsee Morlan in Voice of San Diego, the Commission for Arts and Culture also recently changed the application process, making it easier to apply for city funding. As great as that sounds, the combination of more groups applying and a $4.7 million cut to the budget could mean that there just isn’t enough funding for those who had previously benefited from it.

× Expand Photo courtesy of SACRA/PROFANA So Say We All, New Americans Museum and SACRA/PROFANA could see a decrease in city funding

“The wonderful thing about the Commission for Arts and Culture’s Organizational Support Program funding is that it’s unrestricted,” says Hudnall. “We can apply it to programs that otherwise don’t directly fund themselves or are underfunded.”

And what will it mean if it goes away?

“That’s inevitably going to mean less for the most vulnerable populations and fewer jobs for the people who serve them.”

Update: Just after this article went to press, the chair of the Commission for Arts and Culture, Larry Baza, sent this statement via email:

“As you can imagine I was very surprised and disheartened by the Mayor’s Proposed Budget that singles out the Commission for Arts and Culture for a disproportionate $5 million dollar cut. Mayor Faulconer’s support for the Commission’s budget was evident in the last two budget cycles. Especially when City Council Members recommended increases to the Commission’s budget he allowed them to move forward by not using his veto.

I understand the challenges facing the city, and the Mayor’s difficult decisions, but I also understand the significant economic impact that our arts and culture organizations have on the city’s economy. In FY [fiscal year] 2015, 4.1 million tourists participated in arts and culture activities produced by our arts and culture organizations. Those tourists paid Transit Occupancy Taxes (TOT) during their hotel stay here. During that year, our organizations contributed $209.3 million dollars in expenditures to our economy while bringing in $107 million in earned revenue. They also funded 6,656 full and part time jobs to the tune of $90 million dollars in salaries to employees and independent contractors. Our organizations made 14,379 educational visits, free of charge, to our schools and in our communities that year. These are just a few of the reasons why city support for the arts is so important.

It’s important for our fellow taxpayers to remember that the Commission’s budget is funded entirely by the TOT, that it is visitors who pay to support arts and culture through the Commission for Arts and Culture.

City Council Members David Alvarez and Lori Zapf have shown great support for the arts and culture community and the commission’s budget in recent years. I trust that again they will provide leadership for an increase to the Mayor’s proposed 30 percent cut to the budget of the Commission for Arts and Culture and that the Mayor will again show his support for arts and culture in San Diego by not using his veto power.

I am hopeful that CityBeat’s readers agree with me and will give a call or send an email to their City Council member and the Mayor to reverse this unfair cut to our arts and culture community.”