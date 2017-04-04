Local curator irked by trendy art shows

× Expand Photo by Alex Kershaw Sara Solaimani

Sara Solaimani is annoyed. The local curator, border art historian and Ph.D. candidate at UC San Diego says she’s beginning to see some disturbing trends in the local arts community and, however well intentioned, thinks that many local galleries and curators are taking advantage of the current political climate to showcase what they classify as “border,” “Latin” or “Chicano” art.

“It’s annoying me more and more each day,” Solaimani says. “As someone who is now included in that community of cultural producers and historians, and because I’ve dedicated my life to studying this, it comes across as very convenient.”

Whether it’s a matter of trendiness or simply to show solidarity, Solaimani believes it’s cultural capitalization either way. She says that some of these shows are happening right now and while she does appreciate the better-late-than-never nature of showcasing border art, she maintains that other curators and gallery owners should be consulting people who are already entrenched in the community. This way, she says, they can make sure that they do the scene justice.

“If you want to do a show that responds to the current political dynamic, so be it, that’s fine,” says Solaimani. “But there has to be an ongoing commitment beyond that. This current wave of shows is highly opportunistic and this isn’t the first time that artists in Tijuana have experienced these booms, but a large portion of them, important artists, are being left out.”

In response to a recent exhibition at UCSD (Making Communities: Art and the Border), Solaimani has organized a conjunctive roundtable discussion titled “Afterthought: The Boom and Art Exhibition/Documentation Across the Tijuana-San Diego Border.” The lineup of the discussion—which takes place at the UCSD Visual Arts Presentation Lab, SME 149 on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.—is a who’s who of the regional border arts scene and includes artists and curators such as Adriana Trujillo, Omar Pimienta, Cog•nate Collective, Daniel Ruanova, Aldo Guerra, Leticia Gomez Franco, Norma Iglesias Prieto and more. Solaimani says the purpose of the discussion, which is open to the public, will be to discuss these reactionary “booms” and how to sustain a transborder scene in the future.

“Right now, I feel like we’re going backward,” says Solaimani. “For people who are really invested in this space—the curators, cultural producers and cultural anthropologists—it comes across as parachuting in and taking advantage of the situation because it’s a sexy theme just because Donald Trump got elected. We lose history and accuracy when that happens. There’s this historical amnesia when we act like we’re reinventing the wheel when it comes to border arts or Chicano and Chicana arts. So when people who aren’t invested in it co-opt it, it just comes across as a reactionary statement.”