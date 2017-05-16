Local director robs a bank and heads to Cannes

× Expand Tanner J. Perry

While some people daydream about robbing a bank in a blaze of debt-erasing glory, filmmaker Tanner J. Perry took a chance and made it happen.

In his short film, Aftermath, Perry tells the story of a band of bank robbers in the hours following a bank heist that’s gone terribly, terribly wrong. The tension is high in this nine-minute short, which was inspired by crime films such as Reservoir Dogs and Triple 9 and stars a few of Perry’s high school friends. While most of our high school camcorder flicks documenting weed smoking at house parties thankfully never saw the light of day, Perry’s short will be seen by hundreds in the film industry as it has been selected to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

“It hasn’t fully hit me. It goes in waves, but I’m definitely excited,” says the 20-year-old director who studies business and film at Mesa College. “It seems like people around me are more excited, which sounds bad because that’s not the case. But my coworkers are all kind of freaking out, and I’m like ‘yeah, I guess it’s cool.’”

Perry and his business partner came up with the idea for the film a year ago, but put it on the backburner. That changed once he had some free time and happened upon something that would change the course of this project forever: an online ad for discount hunting masks.

“They were like six for $15 and I thought ‘I’m just going to get those for no reason,’” he recalls. “Then I thought these would be cool robbery masks. And then I remembered, ‘Oh wait, I wrote a movie about a robbery. Why don’t I do that?’”

Perry may have not taken the Method approach by actually robbing a bank, even though he had the masks ready to go, but he did work with his lead actors to get as close to the real thing as possible.

“We looked up tons of pictures, drew diagrams and actually planned an elaborate bank heist,” he says. “They taught it to the rest of the cast, how it would go down timing wise and tried to play it out.”

Perry heads to Cannes next week, where he is looking to network, shop around other scripts he’s written, and maybe score a party invite.

“I’ve heard those filmmaker yacht parties get pretty crazy,” he jokes. “So hopefully I get an invitation to one of those.”