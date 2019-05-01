Mario Torero goes to Washington

× Expand Photo by Horacio Jones Mario Torero

As Chicano Park gears up for its 50th anniversary next year, one of the park’s most prominent supporters and muralists was honored with having some of his work purchased by one of the nation’s most prominent institutions.

“It’s been a long voyage here to come up,” says Mario Torero. “And to me as an American citizen now, to be able to participate and have my art and my thoughts be recognized… that’s a big honor. It’s a responsibility that I take on gladly.”

Torero is speaking on the acquisition by the Library of Congress of 20 of his paintings, drawings and posters which will be added to the Library’s permanent collection. In addition to being one of the founding artists of Chicano Park, Torero was a co-founder of the Centro Cultural de la Raza and an original board member of the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture. Originally from Lima, Peru, Torero immigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s with his father, artist Guillermo Acevedo. Whereas his father was largely influential in the Native American art scene of the ’60s, Torero took a more activist approach to his work in the early days of the Chicano movement.

“Chicano is about people. It’s practically a state of mind. It’s a human movement,” says Torero. “Because we wanted to create a world, an ideal world. Can you imagine? And, you know, here we are. San Diego, Chicano Park, it’s a beautiful place for everybody.”

In addition to the Library of Congress’ purchase of his art, Torero’s work will also be on display at the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The exhibition, titled El Condor and The Eagle (a reference to Torero’s Peruvian and American roots), opens April 30 and Torero has been invited by the Library of Congress to discuss his career and works on May 3 inside the Library’s Hispanic Reading Room. Torero says he was originally contacted by the Library over two years ago, but sees the opening and discussion as an important milestone in not only his storied career, but of the Chicano art movement in general.

“Chicano art suddenly extends out as a whole genre all on it’s own, so they’re starting to kind of focus on that,” Torero says. “It’s a keystone—we are here to stay! There’s a powerful tradition going on, plus the fact that those who started 50 years ago are 50 years older today—we are at the edge of mortality. That is what I feel is exhilarating. The pace of evolution.”