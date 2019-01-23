Melissa Walter defies physics to explore the multiverse

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs

I am not a creature of habit. I have addictions and preferences, but I’m generally not one for repeated actions.

And yet here I am on a cold December morning, repeating the same action over and over again. The irony of doing this on the day before New Year’s Eve—a time when most people are thinking about ways to break patterns of behavior—is not lost on me.

Cut the paper, add the adhesive, stack. Cut the paper, add the adhesive, stack. Cut, add the adhesive, stack.

It goes on like this for a while, but it doesn’t even faze local artist Melissa Walter at this point. She answers my scatterbrained questions while diligently playing her part in the assembly line production of what will end up being thousands of paper shapes that will, eventually, make up her upcoming, large-scale installation piece inside the Ice Gallery at Bread & Salt. Throughout the gallery sit boxes of completed and semi-completed triangular pyramids, tetrahedrons and what she calls “weird geometric shapes” that will eventually be bonded together to form a giant, floor-to-ceiling piece.

“The idea of it is that we’re not alone in the universe,” Walter says when asked about the concept of the multiverse, the inspiration behind the still untitled sculpture. “There are many more universes and there are theories that there are infinite universes and in those infinite universes, versions of yourself exist. It gets me thinking about the repetition of that theory and so the repeated forms that I’m creating are one thing, but I’m also recreating the form of the window in a special way for the installation.”

The large windows of Ice Gallery, and one window in particular, will play a large part in her piece. To hear Walter explain it, once the viewer has a general grasp on the concept of the multiverse, interpretations can start to form. Interpretively speaking, the idea is that seemingly infinite amounts of identical shapes band together to form one thing. Separate, but repetitive. Forever. Literally speaking, it’s a sculpture with thousands of intricately designed pieces of paper which are then crafted into shapes and sequenced together to create a massive piece of installation art that will extend onto the floor, up the wall, around the ceiling and back down to the window.

“It’s a structure,” I think. Almost. Yes, maybe. “She’s building a structure within a structure.” Again, almost.

Walter doesn’t get offended when I naively liken the shape she’s describing to me as a wormhole. It’s as if she senses that my conceptualizations of what wormholes look like are primarily culled from Star Trek.

“Mainly, it’s me taking that theory of the multiverse and breaking it down as simply as I could,” she says. “What is the multiverse about? It’s about many of one thing. And how can I create many of one thing?”

It wasn’t simple. Walter, who used to work at NASA before devoting herself full-time to art, says her initial ideas often “defy physics.” She often reads a ton of science papers and journals, and becomes immersed in a topic while also trying to distill that info into an artistic statement. She initially thought she’d need 6,000 shapes, and it took her one hour to complete six of the shapes. The amount of shapes has since gone down, but not because of lack of ambition. Rather it’s simply a result of the overall project taking form. Still, six shapes in one hour? To create so many of one thing still seems unreasonable even to the most diligent and patient of artists. She needed 2,689 total (“2,761 just in case,” as she puts it).

The process began last fall and into the winter. A few weeks after my visit, with help from many friends who volunteered their time, Walter had completed all of the 2,761 shapes. Now the fun part. Kinda.

“Really, I just want people to come in here and see something that’s engaging,” says Walter, who, understandably, isn’t sure when the exhibition will open, but knows that it will be soon. “Something beautiful and makes them ask questions.”