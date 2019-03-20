Michael James Armstrong walks the line

Michael James Armstrong is one of the greatest working artists in San Diego. His latest exhibition, Line & Fuzz, which runs through April 13 at Quint Gallery in Bay Ho (5171 H Santa Fe St.), can be seen in many ways, both literally and figuratively. It combines the multiple mediums he’s worked in over the years (installation pieces, drawings and spray paint works) and does so in a seamless fashion that doesn’t feel forced or compromised. And while he says he doesn’t like to “dictate the way someone views my work,” Line & Fuzz can be looked at in one of three ways.

1. A long-unrequited love of a spray paint.

The particular color of spray paint (Krylon “Ultra-Flat Black”) used in many of the pieces is no accident. Armstrong’s early work consisted of graffiti-inspired spray-painted pieces and while he’s focused more on light and installation works over the years, he still lamented the fact that “Ultra-Flat Black” had been discontinued. Thing was, it hadn’t. “I just started looking it up again and found it on some sites and I was like ‘what the fuck? You can still order this?’” says Armstrong. What he calls the “blackest paint you can get” was eventually used to create the “Fuzz” series of works that line the walls within the gallery. The results are seemingly fuzzy (hence the name), geometrically sound pieces that appear to have patterns within patterns, beautifully hypnotic in the dark, random chaos of the spray.

2. Being able to adapt to the San Diego market.

Armstrong’s more recent works, such as his installation pieces “4:2” and “Three Thousand Four Hundred Fifty Threads,” weren’t designed to be sold to collectors. The majority of the pieces in Line & Fuzz, however, are not only for sale, but are for sale at reasonable prices. The series of intricate geometric ink drawings in the exhibition (all titled “Red Over Black”), for example, are priced between $150 and $350. “It feels better to have them priced at a little more, but then you sell half as much,” says Armstrong, acknowledging that he’s had to come to an understanding with the fact that San Diegans want to buy art, but that the market is different from places like L.A.

3. Never compromising his vision.

Armstrong has made it as an artist in San Diego precisely because he lives and breathes the scene. He built the two walls just inside the Quint entrance so that he could have his installation piece. He’s worked as an art installer as well as a curator for his own gallery space. And while the nearly two-decade trajectory of his career may have moved faster in another city, he’s proof that, with time and energy, an artist can make it in San Diego. The beautiful Line & Fuzz is the culmination of many things, and should literally be seen in multiple ways and from varying angles, but it should also be seen as the result of a lot of hard work. And it shows.