More changes for Centro Cultural de la Raza

× Expand Photo courtesy of Centro Cultural de la Raza’s Arts Advisory Committee SDSU students involved in the Centro project

Just a few months ago, volunteers with the Centro Cultural de la Raza showed up in their best cleaning attire to give the historical space a limpia. On that day, they walked through the space to clean, get rid of old furniture and pull out paintings left behind over the years.

Volunteers with the Centro’s Arts Advisory Committee told CityBeat then that their goal was to revitalize the 48-year-old building in Balboa Park by cleaning up the actual space and offering more opportunities for the community. Now, they are one step closer to making that a reality.

Students from San Diego State University, under the direction of Junichi Satoh, director of the Interior Architecture graduate program, are now designing concepts for the building. They are in the initial design phase but are already envisioning the possibility of having a cafe, lounge, store and a workshop space for artists.

The university does not directly fund the project, but Satoh says the students and himself are volunteering their time and resources into this project because they see the value of encouraging community engagement.

“I believe good architecture should help strengthen the fabric of society. I believe that is what the Centro stands for, and our design proposals will reflect and reinforce that idea,” says Satoh.

Currently there are about 25 students participating, but Satoh is interested in expanding the project to other students and faculty.

A big part of getting the project off the ground once the designs are complete will be getting the funding to make the redesign a reality. Aside from asking the community to contribute through a fundraising campaign, the committee members plan to seek out grants, partnerships and collaborations.

“We have to make sure that we can bring these ideas to life and really make sure we can manifest them,” says committee member Evan Apodaca. “If you saw some of the drawings, it’s like ‘wow this is insane.’”

The final design renderings will be displayed on May 24 at the Centro Cultural de la Raza from 6 to 11 p.m. There will also be live music, raffle opportunities and an art market.

“There are endless ideas that everybody is constantly coming up with so there’s so much energy right now to keep pushing forward,” Apodaca says, “The fact that there are more people getting involved in this project of creating new vision is really inspiring.”