Katie Ruiz makes blanket statements in ‘Xicana’

When Katie Ruiz was a little girl she wanted to have red hair, light skin and freckles. It didn’t matter to her that no one in her family had those features, but she now speculates that these feelings were likely brought on by watching the Disney Channel.

“Thank god I grew out of that,” says Ruiz letting out a big laugh. On the day we meet, the local artist was adding the finishing touches to one of the many paintings that will be on display at the upcoming Xicana exhibition at 1805 Gallery (1805 Columbia St.). The multimedia artist draws inspiration from the patterns of blankets made by the indigenous Otomi people of Mexico, as well as blankets from her childhood, which she keeps neatly folded at the gallery.

Ruiz is completing a residency at 1805 Gallery, which began on April 15 and runs through May 30. She is using the opportunity to expand on work she’s made in the past to draw attention to her womanhood and xicana identity. An identity she says she embraced because when she was growing up, she felt as if she didn’t belong.

× Expand Image courtesy of 1805 Gallery “Xicana” by Katie Ruiz

“I am like a lot of people here, a mix of a lot of things, which is both good and bad,” says Ruiz. “Sometimes you fit in and sometimes you’re not white enough [or] Brown enough.”

One piece that particularly highlights that is “Xicana,” which depicts a young person covered by a Mickey Mouse blanket with Otomi symbols on the walls. As opposed to traditional patterns of Otomi embroidery, they’ve morphed into the artist’s favorite things: tacos, a paintbrush and the pyramids in Mexico.

Ruiz began her series of blanket paintings in New York in 2014 and was motivated by exploring the intimacy and false sense of security, as well as the warmth and comfort that blankets provide. She was also interested in how different cultures use blankets, which is why she traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico to learn about the significance of Otomi symbols and weaving practices.

Ruiz sometimes worries she might be gentrifying Otomi blankets with her paintings, but she knows she is paying tribute to the traditions and, at the same time, bringing them to life through a different medium. Xicana will be on display from May 30 through June 22 with an artist reception on May 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“You want to always honor the people,” says Ruiz. “And I hope that I am honoring the culture by also bringing it to light in a new way.”