Niki de Saint Phalle gets an Escondido retrospective

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey A piece from “Queen Califia’s Magical Circle” by Niki de Saint Phalle

Franco-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle first made headlines by firing rifles at her paintings in the streets of Los Angeles in the ‘60s. Such performance art stunts helped her break into the male-dominated French New Realist movement, and she eventually became one of few women internationally recognized for large-scale sculptures.

But by 1993, Saint Phalle was living in Paris and suffering from emphysema and asthma. Her doctor instructed her to move somewhere she could breathe. She chose La Jolla.

“She had what she called a resurrection in La Jolla,” says Wendy Wilson, who is curating the upcoming show Niki de Saint Phalle: Magical California. “She could leave her oxygen bottle behind, she could breathe, and she felt like creating.”

Saint Phalle spent the rest of her life in La Jolla, completing her final major work “Queen Califia’s Magical Circle,” a brightly-hued, surrealist sculpture park that’s located within Kit Carson Park (3333 Bear Valley Parkway) in Escondido. In the time she lived in La Jolla, she also completed works at the Museum of Contemporary Art La Jolla, the San Diego Convention Center and Balboa Park, among others.

“She was fascinated with the animals and with the Indian culture,” says Wilson. “Queen Califia, the 16th century Spanish legend, was her inspiration. She loved the image of this super strong warrior queen of California who’s covered in gold, who has this race of Amazonian women that rule the island.”

Niki de Saint Phalle: Magical California piggybacks off the 15-year anniversary of the completion of “Queen Califia’s Magical Circle.” Aside from honoring the sculpture park, the exhibit includes models, blueprints and maquette sketches by Saint Phalle.

“People have never seen some of these items so this will be very interesting for people who want to know more about Niki and her process,” Wilson says.

There’s also a portion dedicated to Saint Phalle’s diary.

“She talks about immigration, she talks about order and chaos and moving,” says Wilson. “She talks about all this different subject matter, which are all really personal thoughts. People can really see the inner workings of her mind, what she felt and her really raw feelings and her fascinations with California.”

The exhibit opens Sunday, Jan. 14 at California Center for the Arts (340 N Escondido Blvd.) and includes mosaics by other local artists, such as Wick Alexander (read more on Alexander in our cover story). On Sunday, Jan. 28, there will be a screening of Who is the Monster—You or Me?, a film by Peter Schamoni that chronicles Saint Phalle’s life from her performance art and early work to footage of her paragliding in La Jolla in her 70s.

“Niki is always relevant because she loves females, she loves strength, she loves the female form,” says Wilson. “She’s all about your vision, just following through on your vision no matter what the obstacles are.”