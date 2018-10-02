× Expand Image courtesy of 1805 Gallery and artists Michelle Montjoy

"I’m worried for my daughters. I’m worried about the planet,” says Michelle Montjoy, one of the artists behind To Do: A Mending Project. It’s a month-long residency involving dozens of free workshops and community “mending” times, from Oct. 5 through Nov. 6 at 1805 Gallery (1805 Columbia St.) in Little Italy.

“There’s so much power in making as opposed to just buying or just consuming. If we can fix it, repair it, mend it, it’s really a beautiful way to kind of disrupt a lot of things,” Montjoy says.

Montjoy, along with Anna O’Cain and Siobhán Arnold, joined forces with 1805 Gallery founder Lauren Siry. Frustration with politics and a desire to mend communities permeate the entire project.

“There I was as a visual artist in my studio, doing my thing,” Arnold says. “But it felt so meaningless, so… what’s the point of doing this when the world is falling apart?”

O’Cain experienced a similar drive rooted in being overwhelmed with the world around her.

“You can’t fix an entire big hole right away, you just have to do one stitch at a time. It just brings you back to a more simplified moment.”

The group gathered local artists, teachers and friends to lead workshops on skills that others might find useful. When people at first insisted they didn’t know how to do anything, Montjoy says, “All of a sudden, they’d say, ‘Wait, yeah I do, I know how to make homemade pasta,’ or ‘I know how to fix a bike tire.”

Siry reiterates that the development of teachers is a meaningful layer of the project, beyond the skills passed on to students.

“The workshop leaders realizing that they have something valuable to teach others,” she points out, “that interaction is really important.”

While many of the 30-plus workshops embody traditional forms of fixing or making things—such as knitting dish cloths, making homemade sports drinks, making postcards, gluing (and, yes fixing) those bike tires—some workshops evoke less tangible approaches to “mending.” These might include ways to apologize, sound meditation, daily artistic practice, “Political Activism 101” and plant healing. Each class is free, though due to the space restrictions, advance registration is recommended.

The residency kicks off with an artist reception on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition, weekly “mending” sessions allow visitors to mend together, or drop off items for the artists to mend, all without exchanging money.

“I’d love to think we’re completely disrupting capitalism, but probably not,” Montjoy says. “Maybe a little bit.”