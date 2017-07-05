Prehistory lessons at The Dinosaur Museum

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Gladys Collins

Sizable chunks of amethyst are relatively unimpressive compared to other items within Gladys Collins’ museum-like shop, The Dinosaur Gallery (1327 Camino Del Mar). In the store, a 15-million-year-old Megalodon tooth rests on one shelf. Fossilized algae that’s more than two billion years old sits on another. There’s also rows of sparkling geodes, coral and petrified materials.

“Not enough people recognize that our earth is made up of all these beautiful things,” says Collins. “They think our earth is just made of dirt.”

The small store does not have an online presence and is tucked away from the street, but large glass windows expose her top-tier, hand-selected collection.

There are bracelets and earrings made from minerals, large insects displayed in frames and model dinosaur heads hanging on the wall, which were made by an artist who worked on the set of the original Jurassic Park. The popular films were being released in the gallery’s earlier years, and its name was the result of heightened interest in dinosaurs. Over time, interest in the prehistoric lizards declined, but traffic again swelled after Collins’ customer offered to put up a sign that read “Crystal Energy.”

“There’s more and more people who are willing to explore it now, but there didn’t used to be. They used to think you were kind of nutty,” Collins says

But when families come into her store, which they often do, she prefers to guide the young ones away from crystals.

“I have a lot of stuff for the kids, and it’s really raw stuff rather than just the polished stuff. That isn’t really how they should see them, because they should be in those raw forms,” she says. “If you saw it in the ground, that’s what it would look like.”

While the supposedly healing aspects are not her specialty, she thinks crystals have inadvertently taught a new demographic to respect the ground from which they were derived. Her lack of expertise in their metaphysical qualities also offers a chance for customers to build upon her knowledge.

“I still know where they’re all from, what they are and I can look up a lot of things, but when it comes to the metaphysical, I’m just a little shy on it.”

Instead, she’ll direct them toward educational books on the topic so they can study up, much like she started doing when she bought The Dinosaur Gallery. She admits that when she bought the store, she knew next to nothing about fossils and minerals. Over the years, she collected books on the various contents of her store, but largely amassed information at trade shows and from miners themselves. As Collins’ geological knowledge surged, so did her appreciation for nature.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey The Dinosaur Gallery

“Eventually, someday, all our fossils are going to be gone and so, we really need to regard them as being very special.”

Collins experienced this firsthand during a trip to the Grand Canyon 10 years ago when she expected to dig for fossils, but was told only shells remained.

“I know that Morocco is taking down their mountain left and right to sell it.”

But she thinks other areas are beginning to treasure their raw materials.

“We used to take a lot of things from China, and we don’t anymore. I’m not saying they’re conserving it, but they’re saving it for their own people, I think. Canada is another country where they have a lot of fossils up there, but they don’t sell them. They keep them… In Utah, management has come in and said we can’t use any big machines to dig [geodes] anymore.”

While this limits her potential product selection, she speaks fondly of the resource preservation.

“Even though kids love the geodes and I would love to have them, I just think that what we need to do is support our earth and make sure that it’s preserved properly at least. It’s nice to get the things out, but we can’t just dig it away and throw it away.”