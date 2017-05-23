Regan Russell takes a trip down the rabbit hole

Artist Regan Russell loves to play with the absurd. The first image that appears on his website is a detailed pencil drawing of a stallion staring down a shirtless bodybuilder wearing Ray Bans. The fine lines and detailed shading emphasize the contours of these muscular creatures and both appear rather majestic. It’s an evocative image, one that demonstrates Russell’s skill both as an illustrator and as a fine artist, capable of generating conversation through juxtaposition and context.

“I’m always trying to strike a balance between making a nice, good-looking drawing and having content that lifts up the work,” Russell reflects. “I think generally I want to be humorous or tongue-in-cheek in some respect.”

Other images that exemplify Russell’s playfulness are a dreamy portrait of Ryan Gosling’s head surrounded by colorful puffy stickers (the kind little girls put on school binders), a large, “pin-up” style portrait of Jean-Claude Van Damme and a digital painting of ‘60s it-girl Twiggy consuming a giant hamburger.

A trip down the rabbit hole of Russell’s Instagram page reveals illustration after illustration of pop icons, politicians, family members and famous artists like John Baldessari, all given the same lovingly detailed treatment. It’s an impressive display that shows just how busy he’s been.

“I’ve probably been my most prolific in my whole entire life, as far as making art work goes,” he says, explaining how this burst of productivity came following an unplanned hiatus after graduating from UCSD. “Every once in a while I’d hop in a group show, but it was so inconsistent. I’d make maybe a couple of pieces a year… Now I’m in a flow, and I’m trying to stick with it.”

Russell is getting the chance to show off the fruits of this prolific period with a pop-up show on Friday, May 26 at Normal Heights boutique Little Dame Shop (2942 Adams Ave.) from 6 to 10 p.m.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Boyfriend Material” by Regan Russell

When asked if the show is his first solo exhibition, Russell seems surprised and delighted by his own answer: “I guess it is! I didn’t really think about it before, but I’m going to go ahead and say it’s my first solo show.”

The exhibition features a few of Russell’s highly rendered graphite drawings and digital paintings as well as the pieces he calls his “quick ’n’ nasties,” more impulsively generated, grittier work.

“I’m still figuring out what my work is really about and what I’m making,” Russell says. “For some reason I just want people to feel a little uncomfortable. I think that’s kind of important to me.”