Riding with the Ovarian Psycos

× Expand Photo by Michael Raines Joanna Sokolowski and Kate Trumbull-LaValle

A group of women chant this as they pedal down the darkened night streets of Boyle Heights in Los Angeles—an act of reclaiming a space where women often encounter fear and violence. This scene in the new documentary Ovarian Psycos [sic] highlights the mission of the Ovarian Psycos Bicycle Brigade, a cycling crew made up of young women of color (primarily Latinx women), their relationships with each other and their families, and the complexity of their grassroots organizing.

The Ovas, as they often refer to themselves, pose defiantly throwing up the Ovarian Psyco hand sign over their pelvis—each hand making an upside down “okay” sign to create the shape of a uterus and ovaries. Formed in 2011 by Los Angeles activist, single mother and M.C./poet Xela de la X, the group’s bike rides—often called “Clitoral Mass” —bring awareness and action around issues within their community, such as gentrification, ICE raids and gendered violence.

Producing/directing team Joanna Sokolowski and former local Kate Trumbull-LaValle didn’t set out to make an issue-based film but rather a film “about radical young women.”

“We were enamored by the name, by the information we found online,” says Sokolowski, who began the project with Trumbull-LaValle in 2012. “It was really the type of film I’ve always wanted to see. A film that could connect with young women who were, maybe, a bit before their journey of becoming an activist. They can look at the Psycos and see themselves.”

As feminists, the filmmakers were drawn to the Ovas’ work, but it was really the stories of motherhood within the group that they wanted to tell. But to tell it, they would have to overcome distrust and build rapport with the women by spending as much time with them before even picking up a camera. Trumbull-LaValle even joined the Ovas on one of their monthly lunar rides.

× Expand Ovarian Psycos

“They have a no-woman-left-behind policy,” Trumbull-LaValle recalls. “When I went on a ride, a woman got a flat tire and the whole crew stopped to help her. And after, they had a dialogue. That was the core of the organizing—get together and talk about pertinent issues in the community. It seemed so radical and basic.”

For Trumbull-LaValle, the connection to the Ovas also went a bit deeper into her roots. While she is half white and presents white, the San Diego native worked for Media Arts Center San Diego and the San Diego Latino Film Festival, and is half Mexican.

“Being Latina and having Mexican roots, being a feminist and also growing up within the context of the border certainly does inform my interest as a filmmaker and storyteller,” says Trumbull-LaValle, who now lives in Los Angeles. “My interest in storytelling is driven by my own personal story. I shared that with Xela and the other women. I think that’s what set trust and rapport.”

Building that led to an emotional and inspiring exploration into the lives and struggles of the Ovas.

Trumbull-LaValle adds, “They’ve been able to be so honest and raw about their personal histories, and unapologetic and strong. I think they’re great and feel so appreciative. It’s pure resilience.”

The making of Ovarian Psycos was truly a family affair. Sokolowki’s husband, Michael Raines, served as director of photography, often filming the Ovas by following them on 10-mile rides on his rollerblades. Trumbull-LaValle’s husband, musician Jimmy LaValle of local-grown band The Album Leaf, served as the film’s composer.

And then their families grew. During production, Trumbull-LaValle became pregnant with her son. She and Sokolowski then both became pregnant with their daughters during the process of editing and hitting the festival circuit. As Trumbull-Lavalle puts it, the hormones were raging. But as an all-woman team telling the story of an all-woman collective and their mother/daughter relationships, the work became even more personal and emotional as they, themselves, became mothers.

“A lot of the [Ovarian Psycos] and the crew are moms as well so I think there was an extra level of solidarity there,” says Sokolowski.

For Trumbull-LaValle, making the film even gave her the chance to get to know her mother “a bit differently,” and realizing that her mother’s feminism instilled her own. She says that seeing her mother and, hopefully, also her Chihuahua, Mexico-born grandmother at the screening of the film at the San Diego Latino Film Festival will be “a little bit of a homecoming.”

As far as the Ovarian Psycos, many of the women featured in the film are no longer active in the collective but still engage in activist work. The collective itself, however, is still going strong with a new crop of women.

Ovarian Psycos premieres on PBS’s Independent Lens at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 27 and will be available for online streaming at pbs.org/independentlens the following day.