Rodney Anderson Jr. is all about swords and stones

Rodney Anderson Jr. had a moment of realization watching Game of Thrones.

“All I’ve seen us as is pirates and slaves.” He wondered, “why isn’t there a great house of people with a more ethnic point of origin?”

Despite being a diehard fantasy fan, he admits, “it affected how much I could geek out on the show.”

Exasperated by the reminder of the lack of images depicting main characters, heroes, with darker skin in fantasy, Anderson began developing a fantasy story revolving around a young Black warrior.

“I wanted a classic fantasy with characters who looked closer to how I look. I saw no reason it couldn’t be that way or why I couldn’t interject specific African roots and roots from other cultures into a fantasy story,” he says.

The result is Sword Saga: Dragons Fall, the first of what Anderson hopes is a ten-issue comic book mini-series. It’s the story of Tal Granji from Drago Village, raised in the ways of the warrior, who sets off on a journey to learn more about himself and the jewel embedded in his chest by his mother.

Anderson notes the mega-success of Marvel’s Black Panther has been eye-opening for many pop-culture consumers, and he believes Sword Saga speaks to another missed opportunity.

“People are ready and willing to spend their money on genre content [other than superheroes] that’s Black-focused and not just Black readers,” he says.

As a member of the local collective The Accidental Aliens, Anderson’s no stranger to what it takes to pull off a Kickstarter campaign.

“A lot of late nights, tons of coffee and hustle,” he recalls when asked about the process of planning and funding Accidental Aliens content. “I wouldn’t even have dreamt of doing it and couldn’t have put together this solo campaign without previously having done two in a group setting.”

He’s also quick to point to his colorist Adam Harris’ work fpr bringing the ’90s-inspired, primary color-driven visuals to life in Sword Saga. There’s also photographer Bianca Barreto’s vision for the video and photos, which were vital to the crowdfunding campaign’s success.

With enough funds secured for a 1,000-copy print-run and only 207 copies claimed by backers, there’s still a chance to add Sword Saga to local geek’s collections. Indie comic fans should also keep an eye on online retailers and local comic shops this fall, because Anderson’s work delivers exactly what he promises: “an epic, action-adventure full of fierce battles, discovery and (of course) dragons.”