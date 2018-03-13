Ruth Wallen remembers the trees at Mesa College

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Ruth Wallen

When Ruth Wallen graduated with a degree in biology and anthropology, she felt that she was on her way to fulfilling a career path her parents encouraged.

“I could’ve gone to medical school, and I could’ve gotten in, but that’s not where my heart was at. You can do all the science that you want but, ultimately, the decision-making is based on values,” Wallen says. “I felt I could do that better through art than science.”

She’s since spent her adult life blending the two fields as an ecological artist, emphasizing the impact of urbanization, globalization and climate change. Following the California fires of 2003 and 2007, her focus shifted to the region’s trees. San Diego County had lost more than 50 percent of its coniferous forest to the fires. She became hyper aware that pines, oaks, Joshua trees, junipers and essentially every type of tree in the region was weakened by the drought, and therefore more susceptible to fires, bark beetles and more.

“We exchange oxygen with the trees,” she says. “The tree is such a basic image in cultures, so I just got fascinated and heartbroken by what was happening to the trees.”

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Pinyon Pine at Joshua Tree National Park 2017”by Ruth Wallen

Wallen began visiting and revisiting places such as Torrey Pines State Park, Pine Creek Wilderness and other areas of San Diego County to photograph the vegetation over the years. She also ventured to Joshua Tree National Park, Walker Pass Campground and the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The result is Remember the Trees, a collection of photographic collages. Each collage compacts 25 to 50 photos, taken by Wallen in an area of up to a half-mile, and splintered into one landscape. Burnt and recovering swaths of forest are the centerpieces.

“The typical way people photograph the landscape, let’s say like Ansel Adams, is in terms of the sublime landscape, the grandiose, the magnificent,” Wallen says. “I do think there’s something grand and magnificent, but I also wanted to get more of a series of glances, and a sense that there is a system fragmenting and changing.”

The exhibit, which opens at the San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery with a reception on March 15 from 3 to 7 p.m., also includes an iPad showing data on climate change. Wallen worked with scientists at Scripps to diagram the sizes of tree rings to the year 2100 based on two different emission scenarios—one following the effects of current environmental standards, the other of practices by what she calls an “enlightened government.”

Wallen says she wants the exhibit’s visitors to think of what flourished before, and how they can help the forests return to that luscious state.

“I want people to see that it’s still beautiful. There are a few trees that are alive, but it’s heartbreaking.”