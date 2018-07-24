SDSU’s Special Collections Department expands exhibit space

× Expand Photo by Pamela Jackson Edward E. Marsh Golden Age of Science Fiction Room

"A library’s special collections department has always been kind of tucked away in the past because they were a special place that you had to seek out to go to and get permission to use,” says Anna Culbertson, the head of Special Collections and University Archives at the San Diego State University library.

Such has been the case for the SDSU department, which is located on the fourth floor of Manchester Hall, above the offices of the university’s president and administrators. There, in an attic-like space, the department stores away its archives, but also curates exhibits on fascinating, yet unconventional topics such as the cult of Jonestown and Lomaland, the former theosophist society that sparked San Diego’s art scene. However, with little foot traffic, these exhibits are seldom seen.

But, that’s in the process of change. The Special Collections Department is making a big move to the first floor of the Love Library, a central and heavily trafficked space. The department already hosts exhibits in this section, but this will make room for additional exhibits that would have been on display in Manchester Hall. The expansion will also quadruple the size of the reading room, where visitors can access the collections for research.

“The dean has been talking a lot lately about how libraries, in the future, are going to start focusing more on showcasing their special collections as their physical and tangible collections, since a lot of things are going digital these days,” says Culbertson. “For that reason, it’s becoming increasingly popular for libraries to put special collections in more centrally located parts of the library.”

The expansion also includes the Edward E. Marsh Golden Age of Science Fiction Library. It honors the SDSU alum who donated a collection valued at $2.25 million and includes signed first edition copies and rare works. SDSU Pop Culture Librarian Pamela Jackson also points out the 60,000 traditional comic books (not counting graphic novels), making it one of the largest such collections in the nation. The department anticipates this move will motivate more people to take advantage of the collection. The new reading room and additional exhibition space are set to open in September.

“We have such a great pop culture focus in a lot of the areas that we collect in,” says Culbertson. “And given our relationship and proximity to Comic-Con and Southern California fandom communities, we really think it’s important to drum up as much use and collaboration between the collections and the community as possible.”

“We have some cool things,” says Jackson, “so we want people to be able to find us and see it.”