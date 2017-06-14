South Bay’s Weird Hues works for art everywhere

× Expand Image courtesy of The New Season of M Mauro Doñate and OOGLIOO

Mauro Doñate just got some fresh paint on his favorite shirt, but he doesn’t seem to care. His only objective is to finish a foam sculpture art piece that will be on display at the Weird Hues first year anniversary show on June 17. Frustrated by what he saw as a lack of art in the region, the 23-year-old Chula Vista native, along with a collective of artists, created Weird Hues last year to inspire everyone to be more creative.

“Art isn’t something that’s emphasized in our city, and I think it’s time we change that,” Doñate says.

The collective showcased more than 45 artists at last year’s Weird Hues exhibition and required a good amount of sweat, blood, and tears in order to happen. Doñate only had a month and a half to prepare the first show, which happened at The Venue at Eastlake last summer. Doñate’s voice cracks upon reminiscing about last year’s show and describes it as unreal, full of anxiety and plenty of sleepless nights.

“I think life is too short, and I’m willing to die for shit,” says Doñate, who adds that the Weird Hues collective is all that he’s truly passionate about at the moment. “There is nothing else that grabs my attention.”

Doñate goes on to say that in order to create an artistic atmosphere in San Diego and Tijuana, there needs to be just more art in general in both cities. The fact that the collective’s first show was held in an unpredictable spot gave Chula Vista something to whisper about, and more than 1,000 people showed up to support.

OOGLIOO is an artist from Chula Vista and part of the Weird Hues collective. He says nothing exciting ever happened in Eastlake and that’s what gave the show a magic touch.

“We wanted to give future artists the message that you don’t have to move away from your city to make it,” OOGLIOO says.

The collective’s plan is to change location each year to fully commit to creating awareness around the San Diego and Tijuana community. This year’s show will be held on June 17 at Total Combat Paintball (1699 Main St.), a venue with plenty of open space that will allow for over 60 misfits to display art and play music. Some of Doñate’s favorites artists showing include Coastral, Svelte and PANCA.

“The amount of art that is going to be in this show is ridiculous,” Doñate says. “We got so many artists involved, it’s crazy.”