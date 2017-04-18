SPACE TIME screens APPLE PIE at Bread & Salt

× Expand Photo by Sam Hamilton Nick Lesley and Alexis Negron

"Lusty but patient exploration” is one of the phrases used to describe APPLE PIE, a wild ride of an experimental feature film from New Zealand, and the latest forthcoming exhibition by Nick Lesley and Alexis Negron (aka the married half of art collective SPACE TIME). The couple might as well use those same words to sum up their own endeavors here in San Diego. Having relocated from New York City about two years ago, Lesley, who is actually a San Diego native, is now the Production Manager for the San Diego Art Institute and Negron is a graphic designer and art administrator. But the day jobs were not enough.

“We didn’t see many places showing experimental film, video art, sound art or performance. We wanted to fill this gap,” Lesley says.

Lesley and Negron teamed up with local videographer/tastemaker Xavier Vasquez and launched the SPACE TIME collective last July. The goal was to present time-based pieces (performance, sound, film) in a non-stuffy way, giving voice to local artists while also presenting edgy international work. The result has been a lively and eclectic series of events that have managed to engage a steadily growing audience hungry for something different.

The APPLE PIE screening on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. will mark Space Time’s sixth showcase, all of which have been shown in Bread & Salt, a lynchpin in the now thriving Barrio Logan arts district. The Friday screening will also have director Sam Hamilton in attendance.

Shot on color-rich super 16mm across New Zealand, Samoa and a remote astrophysics observatory in the middle of Oregon’s high plain desert, APPLE PIE merges psychedelics with science. It also merges astronomy with the body and uses choreography to question our place in the solar system and the universe. No big deal right?

× Expand Image courtesy of SPACE TIME APPLE PIE

The film’s title was inspired by a Carl Sagan quote: “If you wish to make apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.” Just like the quote, APPLE PIE is as playful as it is philosophical, a combination that seems perfect for SPACE TIME’s mission.

“We jumped at the chance to screen it in San Diego,” Lesley says. “The collaboration between filmmaker and performance artist is mutually beneficial; they’ve created a non-narrative feature that is both gorgeous and silly,” he adds.

Next up for SPACE TIME is a presentation of video works by the late Mike Kelley (who designed Sonic Youth’s Dirty cover art). Kelley’s work famously combines humor and a punk aesthetic with high concept, a rare mix in the art world. Lesley and Negron believe that there are no other venues for this type of boundary-pushing art in San Diego and hope to continue to fill the void with the help of a little drive and patience.