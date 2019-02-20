STEM in the Barrio

× Expand Photo courtesy of CREATE Students participate in CREATE programs all over the county

There’s more to lowriders than cultura and style. There’s the engineering and the physics behind the hydrologic systems that help the cars steal the show on any road.

That science and more will be explored at the first annual Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo on March 16, at the Mercado del Barrio (1101 Cesar E. Chavez Pkwy.).

Organizer Alberto Vasquez tells me that making connections between culture and science reaffirms opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professions for youth from underserved communities.

Vasquez is a academic preparation specialist with the Center for Research on Education Equity, Assessment and Teaching Excellence at UC San Diego or CREATE. He grew up in the Logan Heights area during a time when gangs and violence were prevalent in the neighborhood, so the opportunity to collaborate on an event focused on bringing education resources to the community is extremely rewarding he says.

In partnership with Barrio Logan Association and CREATE, Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. The event will focus on exploring the science behind everyday things that surround the lives of the individuals in the community.

“The truth is that kids need to see scientists and engineers that look like them as well as understand that they have been doing and observing science all around them—they just don’t realize it,” Vasquez says.

What’s the chemistry and physics behind making tortillas, beer or paint? Visitors will be able to learn about those and much more through the numerous demonstrations and science booths dedicated to science, technology engineering math and art. There will be an interactive science shows by MAD Science San Diego and DJ Professor Shadow (Rob Rubalcaba), who will demonstrate the connection between music and science. There will also be a music performance by Dulcet.

Businesses in the community will also offer tours though their establishments and present the science behind their products. Fourth through eighth grade students can also register online to participate in the Egg Drop Competition, which will test their engineering and problem solving skills. And in an effort to also increase parent participation in STEM and art related activities, educational parent booths will be available at the event.

“We need to make science accessible, less intimidating and culturally relevant in an effort to increase interest and ultimately diversity in STEM areas,” Vasquez says.