San Diego Botanic Garden turns dying tree into art

Photo courtesy of the San Diego Botanic Garden The "Baobab Tree" sculpture at the San Diego Botanic Garden

For many locals, it’s sometimes surprising to learn that eucalyptus trees are not, in fact, native to the area. Many were planted in the late 1800s as a fuel crop. But many of the trees in the area are dying off, both as a result of pests as well as age.

So when the oldest eucalyptus tree in the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas had to be euthanized this year—exactly a century after it was planted—the garden’s staff had a choice to make: remove the tree entirely or try to pay tribute to it in some way. Luckily, fate seemed to intervene.

“I was carving up the ‘Hodgee Monster’ and I looked at my donation box, and there was a business card,” says artist Erwin Young “Mitch” Mitchell IV of Mitchell Unique Carvings, referring to a sculpture he recently completed out of the stump of a eucalyptus tree in the Lake Hodges area.

The business card was from San Diego Botanic Garden President Julian Duval. A few weeks later, Mitchell and garden staff began the discussions on what to do with the remains of their eucalyptus tree. Eventually it was decided that Mitchell, whose background is mainly in music and sound production, would carve out a baobab tree from the stump of the eucalyptus tree. Over the course of six weeks, Mitchell used different size chainsaws, grinders, sanders and a lot of elbow grease to sculpt the majestic “Baobab Tree” piece that fits right in with the Madagascar-themed area of the Botanic Garden.

“It was hard because eucalyptus trees, the branches kind of reach for the sky and then baobab trees, they’re out like outstretched arms,” says Mitchell. “Then there’s the fact that it’s one big thing, one big stump, and that turned into two different sections. There wasn’t a whole lot of branch support that I could work with.”

Still, Mitchell is pleased with the result of his hard work.

“I just milled stuff away until it started looking like something. I took a lot of wood off of it, that’s for sure.”