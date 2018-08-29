The ‘Nasty Woman’ fight continues

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Gestating” by Helen Redman

One of the more uplifting results of our current times has undoubtedly been the Nasty Women art exhibitions that began popping up around the country. One of the organizers of the January 2017 San Diego show, artist Sasha Koozel Reibstein, began working with Nasty Women founder Roxanne Jackson in hopes of continuing the movement.

“We’ve had ongoing work that we’ve been doing together outside of San Diego, so it’s something that hasn’t left my consciousness and has left something that I, with my teaching, want to continue to be active in,” says Reibstein.

Around the same time as Reibstein was working with Jackson on a national level, she was also in touch with local artists Helen Redman and Michelle Montjoy. Soon, an exhibition exploring varying aspects of feminism and womanhood began to take shape.

“I felt like it had to be not just women artists, it had to be women artists that were talking about feminism and being a woman,” says Reibstein. “For the Nasty Women show, we actually felt it was quite important to not make that a restriction—that it is, just because you’re a woman, the act of making work is kind of a feminist act, and that the work didn’t have to be limited to that. But for this show, I felt like it needed to go in a different direction, one that really did have to get women very specifically through their work talking about those issues.”

Along with Redman and Montjoy, the exhibition—titled That’s What She Said—will also feature the works of multimedia artist Raheleh Filsoofi and the Sien Collective (Meagan Shein and Siobhan Arnold). The work in the exhibition—which opens with an informal gallery talk with the artists at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Boehm Gallery in the Palomar College campus in San Marcos—is still stylistically varied even if the theme is much more solidified. Redman is well known for her colorful painting exploring motherhood and nature, while Montjoy works in intricate embroidery pieces. Filsoofi will have ceramic pieces that incorporate sound and are shaped like speakers, while Sien Collective will showcase their environmentally-conscious cyanotype pieces.

“We have an unusual and wonderful space. The gallery is broken down into two separate spaces, and for shows like this I create two two-person shows, and the dialogue between those artists,” says Reibstein, who will display Montjoy and Sien Collective in one room, with Redman and Filsoofi in the other.

For those who miss the Aug. 30 gallery talk, there will also an artist reception on Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.