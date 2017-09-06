The different strokes of Sammy Jean Wilson

× Expand Photo by Robert Andrade

To hear Sammy Jean Wilson tell it, she’s always been different. Growing up in rural, largely white Wisconsin, her classmates would often ask her if she was adopted (her mother is Black and Native American, while her dad is white). As a child visiting her mother’s family in Detroit, she often wasn’t allowed to go outside.

“At my age, you would get called names or people would try to take you,” says Wilson. “You’re either like a little doll to them or you’re just a disgrace.”

It was around middle school that Wilson says she settled into her own Blackness and decided that was, indeed, what she identified as being. She dabbled in theater and painting before eventually ending up at the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago. She eventually settled on portraiture painting thanks in large part to a unique visual ability.

× Expand "Nina" from the Four Women series

“I have a fourth cone in my eyes so I’m able to see a little bit more color than what people can see,” says Wilson, who moved out to San Diego seven years ago with her fiancé, artist Robert Anrade. “Most people only have three, so you see a wider spectrum of color than what most people can see, and also you see colors within colors.”

This hyper-colored palette comes across in Four Women, a new showcase of works Wilson recently debuted at Fivespace (2579 University Ave.), a vintage music and décor store in North Park. Up through Sept. 19, Four Women, named after the iconic Nina Simone song, features portraits of four female musicians—Simone, Grace Jones, Erykah Badu and Sade—that, for Wilson, exemplify societal conceptions of Black women.

× Expand "Erykah" from the Four Women series

“They embody these moldings that have been presented but they also break that mold in a way, in their own ways, by doing things that are out of character,” Wilson says. “So these four women kind of embody how I view women growing up as well as myself.”

While Wilson uses vibrant colors and surrealist elements in the Four Women portraits, she recently began another series for Fivespace titled Dead Presidents (Black Coffins), a black-and-white portrait series dedicated to the iconography of deceased Black musicians such as Prince, Etta James, Aaliyah and more.

× Expand "ODB" from the Dead Presidents (Black Coffins) series

“Because Fivespace is primarily a record store that sells records in these genres, I saw it as a way to help them and for customers to see people that they revere in such high regard,” says Wilson, who would like to continue the series. “I’ve always thought that it’s beautiful to be Black, and you should always be proud.”