To See or Not to See: ‘27 Horses’

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs 27 Horses

In this semi-regular department, Seth Combs reviews a notable new art show or exhibition.

Marketing is important when it comes to social causes. Whether it’s a celebrity endorsement or simply someone working to help get the word out, that buzz has always been crucial in order to generate interest.

For myself, it’s always been perplexing and vexing to me that SeaWorld, while it has thrived for decades, is now unpopular with a good chunk of people due to documentaries like Blackfish and animal rights campaigns. It’s not that I don’t agree with that particular cause. I do. But while the zeitgeist on ocean mammals in captivity has rapidly changed, activities such as dog and horse racing remains acceptable to most people. One need look no further than the throngs of people that show up at the Del Mar racetrack every year for Opening Day.

I have often found myself conflicted about attending horse races over the years. I was hoping that 27 Horses—photographer Chris Travers’ new exhibition inside the San Diego Art Institute Project Space at Horton Plaza—would fully sway me to the side of being against the sport, but I’m sad to report that it did not. The problem was not so much with the work itself, but rather that I came in with that mindset at all. I wanted the work to blow me away. To leave me shocked and breathless; bowled over and dumbstruck with what I hoped would be a profoundly moving mixture of art and politics.

Instead, Travers relies on what appears to be a rather hastily thrown together mix of photos, facts, stats and art pieces in order to prove her point. Focusing almost exclusively on the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club racetrack, there were no questions as to the agenda here, and the show does work to inform the public about some of the genuinely inhumane things that happen to thoroughbred horses. However, the random assortment and zine-like layout (Travers’ pictures were simply hung with binder clips) didn’t do the message any favors. The pictures were gorgeous and the cause is admirable, but Travers’ work and message could have benefitted from a more pronounced curatorial presence. Instead, it seems jumbled and overly preachy.

I would like it if everyone saw what I saw when I look at animals. I got the sense that Travers feels the same way when I looked at her hauntingly beautiful picture of a horse next to a short essay on their nature. Still, while I learned a lot about some of the evils of racing from 27 Horses, I didn’t learn much about myself.