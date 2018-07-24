To See or Not to See: ‘I Know You Don’t Really Care’

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Untitled” by Beliz Iristay

I’ve had in my life some extraordinary art experiences. Jenny Holzer’s stunning Protect Protect at the Whitney in New York City. The vast collection of masterpieces at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The outdoor High Desert Test Sites installations scattered throughout the Joshua Tree region. Salvador Dali’s home in Cadaqués, Spain.

But if someone were to ask me which for an experience that really stood out, I’d almost surely include my visit to Beliz Iristay’s ranch in the Valle de Guadalupe area of Baja. Sure, I was mostly there to see the Turkish-born Iristay’s amazing raku-style ceramic works and to witness her process, but the trip turned into a magical experience.

In the four years since I first encountered Iristay’s work, she has gone on to expand her already impressive artistic repertoire with amazing installations at places as varied as wineries in the Valle and the Bienal Ciudad Juárez-El Paso Biennial.

Her new exhibition at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights, I Know You Don’t Really Care (on display through Sept. 22), continues her exploration of border issues and political contentions. The sculptures, tiles and other ceramic pieces included within the exhibition vary in size and scope, but there’s no mistaking the political nature of the pieces. Some pieces like “While Smelling a Rose” are a little more blatant than others. That one includes a hand cast adobe tile that portrays a Turkish regal who looks a lot like our current president.

Then there’s the large-scale, untitled installation that serves as the exhibition’s coup de grâce. Created mostly on-site, it features traditional Turkish wall carpets, some of which include heads of state and Turkish flags. Ceramic face casts of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (Turkey’s first president) seem to trickle down the carpets, which are sewn together and hung as if they’re cascading down from the ceiling like some kind of woven waterfall. The piece comes to an end at a puddle of white slip porcelain on the floor. Whatever type of stream that is represented by the carpets has come to an end here, while adobe figurines and towers stand atop the dried and cracked liquid. Some of the figures have fallen over.

All together, I’m at a loss as to think of a more moving installation that I’ve seen in San Diego in recent years. I Know You Don’t Really Care is profoundly moving and further proof that Iristay is one of the best artists in the region.