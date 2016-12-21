To see or not to see: 11) Catherine Czacki

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs 11) Catherine Czacki

One of these days I will sit down and write a multi-part, multi-theory treatise on why San Diego artists don't get the national recognition they deserve. For one, it's hard to escape or disprove the predetermined conceptualizations of those who don't live here. Yes, we know we have a brilliant and thriving arts community here, but it is also one that is often striving against beach-going clichés or that we're incapable of producing anything substantial or lasting.

Don't get it twisted: the outside art world—places like L.A., New York, Miami, San Francisco—they look down on San Diego artists.

Morgan Mandalay has a pretty good grasp on these pre-conceptualized notions. He's a San Diego native who went to art school in Chicago and returned a few years ago to get his MFA at UC San Diego. A little over a year ago Mandalay started SPF15, a series of one-day-only shows that are held at the beach around a white canopy that might otherwise just look like a regular beach setup. Mandalay often relishes in the idea that having these shows in what is arguably San Diego's most famous public spaces is not only pragmatic (read: free), but a way to expose locals to art who might not ever go out to an art opening at a gallery.

It's as if Mandalay decided to embrace the cliché notions of San Diego and use them for a promotional good. He recently held an SPF15 showcase at, naturally, Miami's Art Basel fair and it went well from all accounts. The first local show since his return was held this past Saturday at Ocean Beach. Held near the cliffs of O.B., the show featured the work of Catherine Czacki, an accomplished conceptual artist who is currently a PhD candidate at UCSD. Czacki showcased material and object-based works in the sand and on the rocks, as well as textiles draped under the signature white canopy. The result was bizarrely surreal, with Czacki's pieces displayed as if they were part of some kind of gypsy marketplace. Bits of trinkets and clothing reassembled by alien hands only to be displayed as something a tourist might buy and display as proof of their worldly and cultural cachet.

SPF15's greatest accomplishment when it comes to shows like these is how seemingly natural they appear in these settings. The beach itself never overwhelms the works, but simply compliments it. For onlookers, it's as if the childlike wonderment of the going to the beach returns. The idea that treasure awaits us, but instead of seashells and sand crabs, it's an art show that is as magical and as fleeting as the tide itself.