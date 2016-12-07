To see or not to see: Codex Oaxaca 2.0

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs A patron writes on the wall of the New Americans Museum.

I have a confession to make: I hadn't been planning on reviewing this show. I do my best to keep the art reviews in this column as varied as possible and I had already reviewed an exhibition at the New Americans Museum (2825 Dewey Road #102) in December of 2015 (San Diego Art Prize winner Shinpei Takeda's brilliant and affecting Inscription: A Monumental Installation). I often recommend to anyone visiting the now bustling Liberty Station complex to stop by the museum. It is, in every sense, a gem among the arts and culture institutions there, but I don't want to come across as if I'm ever playing favorites when it comes to the reviews I write here.

Then the presidential election happened, and suddenly the need for a place like the New Americans Museum seemed so much more profound. The museum's mission statement on its website says it all: to serve "as a catalyst to celebrate America's past and promise." It does this with exhibitions focusing not only on the immigrant experience, but with programs that foster tolerance and acceptance within young people in the local community.

I've seen with my own eyes these types of programs in action, however incidentally. When I stopped by to view Inscription, a group of high-school-age students were in the quaint museum helping to set-up an accompanying part of the installation. The students varied in age, gender and ethnicity, but there was no sense of racial, class or social ostracism among them. They were there to do a job, and I got the sense that they felt that job was important. They were working together and with a determined sense of humanism that seemed to bind and bond them together. Looking back, it was honestly one of those moments where I felt truly optimistic about the future.

Then, well, here we are now and I'm not feeling so optimistic about the future, much less the level of tolerance-based respect in this country. I'll spare you the bloviating, as there are certainly enough columns in this paper opining on the many political fallout(s) of 2016. Art and culture-based museum programming will almost certainly play a large part in dealing and even combatting the consequences of 2016, be it Brexit or our own presidential election, but as recent events have proven, even a safe space like the New Americans Museum (NAM) will not be spared from the festering increase in hate-based crimes.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26 someone came to the NAM and wrote anti-immigrant messages on signs near the entrance of the museum. "Too much immigration! Go back to your country. This one is ours!" read one message, written in black ink. "Over population & crowding by immigration!" read another. The messages were written on signs promoting NAM's new exhibition Codex Oaxaca 2.0: Cultural Memory & Immigration, a multimedia showcase of cultural art and artifacts that examines the importance of family and language within the immigrant experience.

"One of the museum visitors pointed it out to our gallery docent and our gallery attendant, 'Did you see what somebody wrote out there?'" NAM Executive Director Linda Cabalero-Sotelo told me a few days after the incident. "So it happened in broad daylight and in the morning. Honestly, we're referring to it as a hate crime now and not just vandalism."

A custodian at Liberty Station quickly removed the graffiti, but not before museum staff snapped pictures of the defiled signs. Rather than simply report the incident to the police (which they did), the staff decided to collectively embrace the incident. Well, perhaps embrace isn't the right word. Rather, they now have enlarged pictures of the graffiti prominently displayed in the museum as a means to underscore the incident. While many museums might not want to draw any more unwanted attention to the incident—lest there be a repeat incident—the NAM isn't backing down, but is instead standing up the anonymous, pen-wielding trolls of the world.

It was hard to look at the blown-up pictures at a special NAM opening during the monthly Friday Night Liberty event. Alongside the pictures were large pieces of paper inviting guests to write their thoughts on immigration.

"I think this is the right way to deal with it," said NAM Board of Directors member Michael Hager as he watched the crowd write personal messages on the paper. "It's important to show that these thoughts are not shared by everybody."

Perhaps it was a benefit that NAM decided to handle things this way. Who's to say how many more people have seen Codex Oaxaca 2.0 as a result of the incident? What's more, how many more people have discovered the museum entirely and likely never knew it even existed?

However, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to view Codex Oaxaca 2.0 (which is up through Jan. 15) on its own merit. To clear one's mind of the hateful incidents and the world outside in order to truly examine Marietta Bernstorff's dutifully and lovingly curated collection of artifacts and writings. Within it, that sense of optimism about the future returns. That if the brave people represented within the exhibition can make it in their new country while holding onto the best parts of their own culture, perhaps we can all hold onto the best parts of ours as well.