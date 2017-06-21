To See or Not to See: Dark Energy

In this semi-regular department, Seth Combs reviews a notable new art show or exhibition.

"What is that?” asked a passerby, stopping mid-stride to look inside the window of the 1805 Gallery in Little Italy.

It was a rather apropos question considering what she was looking at: a series of encompassing thread sculptures that protrude from the wall and prismatically extend out over the small gallery space. An early evening during the solstice was the perfect time to see it. The rays of the setting sun blocked by surrounding buildings, the dwindling light of day completed and complimented the rays of artistic energy that were being blasted out of the walls and onto any person that happened to be walking by.

The question of “what is that?” is a fitting, if not somewhat generalized, encapsulation of the work of local artist Melissa Walter. Fresh off a highly successful artist residency at Bread & Salt, she’s landed another residency at 1805 Gallery. Before devoting herself full-time to art, Walter previously worked as a graphic designer at NASA and at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. She didn’t leave her fascination of the universe behind in Cambridge, however, and her Bread & Salt exhibition—a mix of sculptural, illustrated and painted works—was a fascinating study of the astronomical phenomenon known as dark matter.

Walter continues with her artistic study of science (or is it a scientific study of art?) with Dark Energy, which is up through July 9 with a viewing reception scheduled for June 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The piece on display explores the equally perplexing theory of the energy field that is hypothesized to be the main contributor of the universe’s expansion. A small space within 1805 has been walled off for the installation where Walter has installed four fanning thread pieces, each representing one of the four theories of what dark energy is made up of.

Just as with the theory of dark energy itself, Walter’s piece seems to repel and bend gravity in extraordinary ways, each thread seemingly situated in just a way so as to represent both the chaotic and prescriptive nature of the universe. The four pieces do not touch, but walk around the outside looking in (no choice but to do so, as viewers can’t go inside) and one gets the sense that they are physically connected. As one famous stargazer once uttered, “Your eyes can deceive you; don’t trust them.”

Theories aside, Dark Energy has proven as fact that Walter is one of the most fascinating and prolific artists currently working in the local art scene. A scientist’s work is one that often takes them to wherever their work is needed most, but I’m hoping she continues to work and theorize in San Diego for a long time.