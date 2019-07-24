To See or Not to See: “Of All Things”

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs “Of All Things” by Melissa Walter

In this semi-regular column, we review a notable new art show or exhibition.

There’s something to be said for the value of simply staring at a piece of art and getting lost. Social media has fundamentally changed the way we view and experience art, with the actual viewing often playing second fiddle to the experience. I don’t want to sound too much like an old man yelling at a/the cloud here, but I have this lingering fear that we’re raising an entire generation who won’t be able to appreciate any sort of art that isn’t immediately IG-worthy or FOMO-inducing to others.

I’ve written about local artist Melissa Walter’s work in these pages before, and there’s never been any doubt that her work is as inspiring as it is selfie-worthy. A former graphic designer at NASA and at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Walter has always taken a more scientific approach to her sculptural, painted and illustrated pieces. They are pleasingly precise and posses a meticulous symmetry that appeals to both the left and right sides of the brain.

Walter’s months-in-the-making “Of All Things,” currently on view at Ice Gallery inside Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.), is an installation piece unlike any other she’s attempted before, both in size and scale. The piece is made up of thousands of paper pyramids, tetrahedrons and what Walter calls “weird geometric shapes,” each of them cut and assembled by hand. It feels almost like a disservice to reveal this. I can’t imagine the wonderment one might feel when simply stumbling into Ice Gallery and marveling at the floor-to-ceiling installation.

Knowing what the piece consists of, as well as the effort it took to assemble it, does not take away from its overall majesty. Nor is it crucial to fully grasp the scientific theory of the multiverse, which Walter’s piece is meant to explore. It took me a good five minutes to get over my initial bewilderment to really begin to study what, exactly, was sustaining the rows of tetrahedrons on the floor.

But this wasn’t meant to be experiential art, where the viewer is ultimately supposed to be awed but also come out knowing exactly what they witnessed. Walter herself rebuffed me for attempting to inspect the proverbial hat she’d used to pull out an omniversal rabbit. Sometimes it’s best to just catch ourselves, put the phone away, suspend disbelief and get lost in the moment.