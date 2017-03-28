To See or Not to See: UCSD Open Studios 2017

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Works by Corey Dunlap

Some people look forward to Christmas. Some people look forward to new iPhones. For me, however, one of the highlights of my year is when UC San Diego grad-student artists open up their studios to show off what they’ve been working on for the past year. The Open Studios showcase has consistently been a unique opportunity to view up-and-coming talents. I’ve discovered some of my favorite artists there (Stefani Byrd, Morgan Mandalay, Audrey Hope and Kara Joslyn, to name a few recent examples) and it also offers patrons a rare window into the artistic process. Of the 19 or so artists who showcased this year, here are just a few that stood out to me and who, I hope, will be making art in San Diego long after graduation.

Yasmine K. Kasem: I found Kasem’s work to be both startling and candid in its statements on religion, culture and, especially, femininity. An Egyptian-American from, of all places, Kokomo, Indiana (often credited with being one of the places where the Ku Klux Klan started), Kasem uses materials such as fabric, stone, bronze and steel to create sculptural pieces and busts of women in traditional dress such as hijabs, burkas or niqabs. The results are both engaging and intimidating; a rebellion against western notions of what womanhood is supposed to look like, as well a rejection of what Islamic art is and isn’t supposed to be. Kasem is proud to be of mixed-race descent and said she wants to “embrace being a first-generation” American. However, she’s doing this by confronting the stigmas and misconceptions of both cultures and we’re all better for it.

Trevor Amery: To be honest, I was already familiar with Amery’s work before the Open Studios event. I had seen his “Cactus to Clouds” piece at a recent group show at the San Diego Art Institute and had a conversation with him about his recent “Baidarka” performance and photography piece that included a roadtrip to Alaska to launch a bairdarka kayak into the waters of Alaska. It would be convenient to classify Amery as a maker and sculptor whose primary medium is wood, but his work also attempts to convey complex narratives about humanity’s relationships with nature via something that more resembles performance art. Case in point: In his studio he showed me sculptural woodcuttings that illustrated a recent near-death experience he had during a recent show in Miami when his kayak overturned in the ocean. The pieces were still incomplete but one could still make out the ominous wave-like patterns and the calm, smooth surface underneath, both appearing to be equally dangerous.

Corey Dunlap: I saw Dunlap’s work at the 2016 Open Studios and went from being strangely fascinated then to decidedly enamored this year. Taking hints from grid artists Sol LeWitt and surrealists like Dalí, Dunlap’s work is, quite literally, guttural in nature. “The main inspiration is the body,” Dunlap said, of the digitally rendered print pieces of brightly colored tracts splayed on the prints like intestinal offerings to a pastel god. There is a level of playfulness to the pieces, which often incorporate geometrical torus shapes as well, and the choice of colors harkens back to ‘80s pop art movements like the Memphis Group, but make no mistake, Dunlap is a serious artist who deserves local and national attention.

Paolo Zuñiga: Zuñiga used to play in a couple of my favorite local bands (Irradio and Marquez!), and while I could write an entire paragraph on how the latter band never got the attention they deserved, it’s nice to see Zuñiga focusing primarily on filmmaking after seeing some of his early music videos. In his studio, I enjoyed snippets and excerpts from a work-in-progress documentary called There’s Only One Me, which centers on Félix, a U.S. military vet who was deported and now lives in Tijuana. It was hard to look away from the footage and I found myself mesmerized by Félix’s tangential, bizarre and sometimes enlightened worldview. “The idea is to turn this into something that flows between fiction and non-fiction,” said Zuñiga, adding that he’d like to create visuals to accompany Félix’s stories. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the finished product.

Lisa Korpos: Anyone who knows me knows that I love animals. Korpos had the distinction of being the only artist who had live animals (in this case, rats) in her studio as part of her work. On the surface, it would appear as if Korpos was simply incorporating the rats into fantastical sculptural work, but a deeper look reveals an artist who is incorporating a background in cognitive science to make engrossing statements on sentience and sensory capabilities. Traversing the line between scientific and artistic experimentation, Korpos dubs her work as “transpecies art interventions” that will incorporate video, sculpture, installation, performance work and, yes, animals. Some may see it as cutesy, but I found it to be one of the more enlightening experiences of the day.