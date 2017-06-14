To See or Not to See: Wonderspaces

× Expand Photo by Joseph Mustin “ADA” by Karina Smigla-Bobinski at Wonderspaces

In this semi-regular department, Seth Combs reviews a notable new art show or exhibition.

Wonderspaces is neat.

Honestly, I thought about leaving this review at that. Just a simple sentence followed by some negative space to illustrate, as if it wasn’t obvious enough, the vapidity of an art show that uses terminology like “art experiences” and brags that said experiences were previously seen at “world-class events including Burning Man.”

Wonderspaces is a neat experience.

Patrons’ experience with the dozen or so installations at Wonderspaces will be much more subjective than the art itself. Most of it—while often awe-inspiring and wow-inducing—is made and meant to be immediately shared on social media. After all, we’re meant to be experiencing something, and there’s nothing more experiential than throwing it up on our Snap and IG stories as if to say, “hey, look what I’m doing!” That’s what art is all about, right? Right?

Wonderspaces is a neat experience and a clever marketing experiment.

For those who aren’t already being bombarded by the aforementioned social media posts, Wonderspaces is a pop-up event that will be up through July 30 in a dirt lot in Mission Valley. San Diego is serving as an incubator of sorts and the idea is that the Vegas-based company behind Wonderspaces will then take the show on the road. A wise man once said that “being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art” and at $25 a ticket, we’re clearly dealing with some fascinating kind of art. There are some great installations there including “A Religious Experience” from local Adam Belt, which consists of two mesmerizing light pieces that make subtle statements on cosmic reverence. Also notable are Karina Smigla-Bobinski’s “ADA,” NONOTAK Studio’s “Daydream v2” and Matthew Matthew’s voice-and-piano interactive piece, “On a Human Scale.”

Wonderspaces is a neat experience and a clever marketing experiment, but it’s really just a carnival fun house.

Look, I don’t doubt a lot of time, energy and love went into many of the pieces at Wonderspaces. What’s more, I’m sure it seems rather smug to hate on something that’s paying artists. But when one of the organizers himself calls Wonderspaces “art entertainment,” I can’t help but feel as if the event itself is dealing in as many illusions as the installations within it. Yes, it’s fun and fun to look at, but so are comic-book movies and trips to Dave & Buster’s. So yeah...

Wonderspaces is a neat experience and a clever marketing experiment, but it’s really just a carnival fun house disguised as culture.