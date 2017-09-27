Wonderspaces is no one-hit wonder

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emmanuel Acua Photography Wonderspaces

After nearly a month-long extension, Wonderspaces will finally head out of San Diego next month. The pop-up, interactive art exhibit that appeared in Mission Valley for a limited time this past summer is on its way to Austin, Texas for its first tour stop.

However, this isn’t the last San Diego will see of Wonderspaces. Co-founders Jason Shin and Patrick Charles say they will open a new exhibit here this winter, and possibly several more after that.

“[San Diego] is a place that we would love to be around for a longer time,” says Shin. “Our goal now is to create relationships in San Diego that are for the long term.”

While the group is still settling details, the winter exhibit will feature all-new art likely designed by different artists than those who participated in the first show. Shin says that the common theme connecting each of the installations will again be “extraordinary” experiences.

“I don’t mean extraordinary in its sort of casual positive connotation,” he says. “I don’t mean it as a synonym for good. I mean it as something that is actually out of the ordinary. We want to create an overall experience… that takes them out of the day-to-day.”

In the last show, such experiences included virtual reality, as well as large-scale installations that encouraged attendees to directly interact with the pieces. CityBeat Editor in Chief Seth Combs described the inaugural Wonderspaces as “a neat experience and a clever marketing experiment, but it’s really just a carnival fun house disguised as culture.”

Throughout summer, Wonderspaces had set up a large white tent across the street from Mission Valley’s brand new Civita Park. Whether the unoccupied lot will again host Wonderspaces is undecided, although Shin says they’re open to the idea. Otherwise, the winter Wonderspaces will be held at a location with similar qualities, meaning a large space that allows for outside installations.

As of now, Shin’s focus is staffing. Since Wonderspaces was only meant to be a one-off event in each city, they’re searching for more permanent employees.

“We got really lucky with the team that we put together,” says Shin. “In recognition of our good fortune this summer, and the importance that we put into the team that runs the show, we want to be very intentional about finding really great people and investing in training and creating a work environment that is not limited to one summer’s run.”