Art-topia, Part 1: Queen of the Neighborhood

San Diego, how you continue to perplex and vex me. Sun-drenched town without pity (but with perfect burritos), interconnected by freeways and bookended by nuclear boobs to the north and a ruthlessly guarded frontera to the south. I’ve tried to leave you, but as Al Pacino says in The Godfather Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Rather than fighting the fate of ending up back in my hometown, I’m trying to understand and embrace what makes this place so utterly unique. However, are these same characteristics also what cause San Diego to elude feeling like a real city? Why, despite having a busy social calendar full of arts-related events and a growing circle of artist, curator and activist friends, does everything feel so disconnected, lacking in cohesion and constantly on the verge of collapse?

Much has been said of late about the notion of vanishing spaces and soon to be lost underground art scenes. There was the panel discussion on the subject at Bread & Salt this last month which yielded some new connections and expanded the conversation a bit while also perhaps pouring a bit of salt (no pun intended) in some very old wounds. And then there was the recent piece in the Union-Tribune about how San Diego seems to lack the civic support for struggling artists that other cities are attempting to put in place, an argument I have also made a few times in this column.

All this talk got me thinking about a book I deeply love called The Death and Life of Great American Cities by urbanist/activist Jane Jacobs. The book—which sharply critiques mid-century urban redevelopment across the country—is from 1961, but Jacobs’ writing is extremely fresh and relevant. It goes into painstaking detail on the importance of sidewalks, the volatility of public parks (that is, how they can change over time)and the real meaning of “neighborhood.”

Picking the book back up after about a decade since first reading it, I’ve started realizing that so much of what I take issue with here is mired in urban (or lack there of) planning. How does this strange amalgamation of sprawl we call a city overcome and even embrace its limitations? How can artists here find the connectivity we all so clearly crave and actually come together to problem solve effectively? And if we were to have all our wishes come true, what would this Art-topia look like?

Over the next few columns I intend to look at how our vision for a more artistically engaged cityscape might take shape. I decided to start small with a quick but potent look at the mighty little town of Vista and a spunky tattoo artist turned community organizer named Sarah Spinks.

“It’s pretty savage over there. I don’t know how else to explain it,” says Spinks with a bit of a cackle. She’s talking about newly built skateparks a few blocks from downtown Vista that, within the six months of being open, have already been closed (due to a robbery), reopened and promptly trashed. “Back behind the bathrooms is just covered in urine. There’s broken glass everywhere. Cigarette butts, litter, 14-year-olds smoking weed… And I’m not a baby about stuff. I like to have fun too. I tattoo for a living, and it’s not like I haven’t seen my fair share of parties, but I’m like, really? It’s out of hand.”

In addition to her work inking up clients, Spinks also serves as Vista’s Public Art Commissioner as well as the queen bee/ringleader of a group called the Backfence Society. The non-profit arts collective once run out of various living rooms and backyards, recently found themselves a clubhouse right off of Main Street where they have already held several meetings and thrown a successful art auction fundraiser that was both adult (beer!) and kid friendly (facepaint!). Spinks’ energy regarding community engagement is infectious and magnetic.

“Public art allows people to feel a sense of stewardship over their environment, especially if you allow the community to get involved in the project,” she states confidently. Spinks recently raised funds to put up a mural on the side of La Mexicana market, which is smack dab between the two skateparks. “To get people’s hands in there—they feel pride and ownership of their space so they don’t want to pee all over it. And then they get bummed when they see other people peeing on it and are like, ‘hey! don’t pee on my stuff!’”

Spinks makes a great point about stewardship and pride generated by community participation in the arts. The boots on the ground, down and dirty tactics she and the Backfence Society are employing exemplify how much can be accomplished by grassroots efforts and what organic neighborhood improvement looks like. Whether or not the new mural and cleanup efforts will make the skateparks safer is yet to be seen (Backfence is hosting a talk about further involving the skate community in their efforts on Dec. 9th). Still, a closer look at Vista’s steady transformation in recent years to one of the more vibrant arts communities in San Diego (and doing so on a virtually non-existent budget) is astounding and inspiring. Spinks and the Backfence Society help me believe Art-topia can, and will, be a reality.

“I think right now we’re seeing a time in my community where those people, the supportive ones, are being active and proactive in making it the community they want it to be,” Spinks says. “The naysayers, the neg-heads, are getting left in the dust. They’re getting dusted right now and it’s a good thing.”