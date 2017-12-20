Art-topia, Part 2: New Orleans art flu

× Expand Mardi Gras Costumes by Darryl Montana, New Orleans Jazz Museum

Good art is a contagion. It grabs hold of the senses, latches on to the mind-body-spirit and travels along neural pathways and into the bones. Good art is infectious, but unlike a disease, it heals. Good art is the physical embodiment of human emotion and evidence of our ability to creatively work through psychic trauma, ours and that of past generations. It is a transmutation of desires, frustrations, heartbreaks and resilience.

I’ve recently come back from a short visit to the mighty and resilient New Orleans, and I’ve been infected with good art. Just as importantly, I’ve caught an incurable case of optimism brought on by the fourth iteration of the city-wide art triennial called “Prospect.4: The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp.”

Originally created as a method for stimulating the local economy after Hurricane Katrina, Prospect is a unification of both “high” and “low” art from international as well as local creators. It’s a collaboration between a vast array of organizations, institutions and venues all over the city, and a celebration of art as a great healer and unifier.

For Prospect.4, the venues range from the back of a small antique store on Royal Street to the Jazz Museum in the old U.S. Mint. The artists include famous folks such as Yoko Ono and Kara Walker, emerging artists such as San Diego’s own Andrea Chung, and unsung local heroes like Daryl Montana, the head of a Mardi Gras Indian tribe.

“Prospect was conceived as a response to Katrina, as so many biennials have been conceived as a response to crisis,” reflects Prospect Interim Director Ylva Rouse, who has been with the project since the beginning in 2007. “The idea was to really show the city—not only to people coming from outside, but also to people in New Orleans—the types of places that often weren’t on their radar. I still have people who say ‘Oh! Prospect.1 or Prospect.2 was so wonderful because it made me go to the 7th ward where I’ve never been, or the Bywater.’ Nowadays everyone goes to the Bywater, but back then it wasn’t even on the tourist’s map!”

I was only in New Orleans for two full days and only able to visit five out of the 17 venues, but the experience was striking. The sheer volume of women and people of color represented—weaving stories of exploitation and slavery with cries of triumph of the human spirit—was as inspiring as the spirit of New Orleans itself.

“One of the things that Prospect does that not all biennials do is that we make sure that as many artists as possible come here for a site visit before they even present their proposal, so that they get to know the city and can explore,” says Rouse. “Often they come to us and say ‘I want to do this and do this here’ because they’ve connected. Sometimes it’s the connection that they make that makes the space happen. And that’s beautiful.”

× Expand Rachel Michelle Fernandes at the Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans

Why write so extensively about an art festival in New Orleans in a local San Diego paper? First of all, the show goes through the end of February and it’s well worth a visit. Also, I feel San Diego could learn a lot from New Orleans. Ours too is a city of ghosts—of stolen land and abuses of power and one that has a dependent, if not complex, relationship with tourism.

Prospect.4 really got me thinking about the concept of creative place-making—the idea of organic, grassroots implementation of developing public spaces, as well as how a city-wide art festival could help us come together as an arts community and as a city at large.

Despite disadvantages such as rising rents and expensive land prices, there’s a sense of resilience to the arts in San Diego. Organizations that I’ve lovingly covered in this column (A SHIP IN THE WOODS, Bread and Salt, Hill Street Country Club and Space 4 Art, for example) are doing amazing work on the regular. There are also emerging groups such as NAH NAH (some of the former curatorial staff of the San Diego Art Institute), Space Time, Teros Gallery and Little Dame.

Then there’s all the incredible work happening in Tijuana, as well as the colleges and universities. It seems to me that San Diego is ripe for a cross-pollinating celebration of the arts, and I’m ready to spread this New Orleans art flu all over the damned place. I’ll also be heading back to NOLA before the end of February to infect myself further.

I asked Rouse if she had any suggestions for us, and I cherish her response:

“In the case of New Orleans there has been an incredible development in the awareness of what’s usually called the cultural economy. Numbers speak to politicians. And you can draw from statistics and knowledge from other cities that speak for themselves. When you’re starting an adventure such as this, it’s about getting people excited about the numbers in many ways. There’s excitement over these events that truly transforms the cultural scene.”