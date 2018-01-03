Art-topia, Part 3: Everyone’s business

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes Beryl Forman

If I were to start a cult, it would be The Cult of Talking to Strangers. Nothing compares to the things one can glean from total strangers and their off-the-cuff tales of trial and triumph. I’ve found that the most genuine of connections can be formed when sitting on a park bench or train seat. While sipping coffee with my dog at my side at an outdoor cafe, or even meandering through a public park. These connections are made all the sweeter by their spontaneity.

In short, being up in everyone’s business is dope (as long as it’s consensual of course).

Perhaps this is why I’m being so readily sucked into the cult of urbanism and placemaking. It’s a pretty sexy idea that my big mouth and nosy personality could somehow become welcomed assets for cultivating hubs of interaction in this sea of isolating sprawl.

The mother of modern urbanism and champion of placemaking, Jane Jacobs (who I mentioned in more detail in Art-topia, Part 1), once said: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.”

This is a philosophy clearly shared by Beryl Forman of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association. CityBeat has covered Forman’s efforts over the last few years and I finally got to meet her at the Bread & Salt talk on vanishing art spaces where she was a panelist. What stood out to me about her is her confidence when it comes to the notion of making small but swift changes to neighborhoods—turning them into cultural, creative hot spots by involving local businesses.

“In San Diego in the last 5 to 15 years, the overall change has been around the local business economy,” notes Forman. “The real transformation is that these networks of neighborhoods are being connected by more small business activity.”

Accompanied by a thriving local economy, this interconnection of neighborhoods can also lend a sense of living in a real city, rather than a collection of suburbs and shopping malls linked by freeways. It’s also how a thriving arts community can continue to grow.

“Say 20, 30 years ago on El Cajon Blvd, there was no public seating, there weren’t so many businesses that were even getting anyone from a few blocks away to come here,” adds Forman. “With the help of small business in placemaking and them wanting to nurture and create more public spaces, you have more people thinking about it to the point that action happens.”

The action she speaks of may seem humble—such as the parklet outside of Mama’s Bakery & Lebanese Deli, the addition of murals and DIY planters made of used tires in the alley behind Tiger!Tiger!, or the painting of a corner parking lot and stringing up of lights to make space for a monthly outdoor market—but the effect is tangibly important. When walking around these areas there’s not only a feeling of beautification, but it also gives the space a sense of welcoming. A permissive environment to gather and not feel obligated to spend a lot of money in order to do so.

It all harkens back to the idea of “third spaces”—that is, the spaces one occupies when not at home, at work or trapped in a car—or, as I like to call them, safe talking-to-stranger-zones. Inexpensive third spaces such as barbershops, pool/beer halls and cafes have historically been enablers of social change. Places where people can freely talk, exchange ideas and make plans to share resources. This is also called social capital.

When it comes to the arts, social capital is everything. Small businesses willing to share and transform their spaces for the purpose of exhibition is a huge piece of the puzzle.

Take The Rose Wine Bar in South Park, for example. By opening up its adjacent event space as an art gallery, the small business is turning a private space into a public one and making a difference for emerging artists at the same time.

“It’s a great way to show work,” says artist, musician and longtime San Diego resident Chris Wassel, who is about to have his first solo show at The Rose, opening on Jan. 12th. “These kinds of venues are really great for artists. Galleries can drive the price of your work up, but they take a lot too. In these smaller venues, it’s nice because oftentimes they don’t even want any money. It draws more people into their business and it feels like a natural way to progress as an artist.”

This kind of symbiotic, win-win type of relationship is what it’s all about in my book. If we as a city could couple these relationships with rent stabilization efforts and/or make it easier for low income folks (like artists) to obtain property, who knows, we could even have a real world class art-topia on our hands. This prospect is what reinforces my talking-to-strangers obsession. If you see me in the streets, come say hello. We can talk about how to help Beryl Forman in her next pursuit: fast tracking city permits to make placemaking easier throughout San Diego.