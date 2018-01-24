Art-topia, Part 4: The outer limits

× Expand Photo by Lan Nelson ​Exterior of the Escondido Art Partnership Municipal Gallery on Second Saturday

"Living in the sprawl, dead shopping malls rise like mountains beyond mountains and there’s no end in sight. I need the darkness, someone please cut the lights!” cries singer Regine Chassagne in the song “Sprawl II” by Arcade Fire. It’s a sentiment I’ve shared for most of my life. Give me the gritty, pulsating vibes of the city or a silent, dark countryside. The suburbs are for horror movies like Poltergeist or Dawn of the Dead.

Having fled car-country San Diego many years back in favor of the most urban city in the U.S., I can attest to the immense pleasure of living the pedestrian life. The pleasures of riding public transportation and letting the mind wander while being surrounded by folks from varying walks of life. I didn’t own a car for 13 years! And yet, here I am, living in a condo in inland Carlsbad. That’s right folks, North County, a.k.a. no man’s land (according to all of my Downtown friends who never seem to visit).

I’m not here to just complain about suburbia (though believe me, there’s enough distasteful monoculture to dump on for a whole column). Nor am I here to cry about how much driving I now have to do. Instead, I offer a plea to my fellow art lovers with or without vehicles: How about a road trip? Besides hiking spots, beaches and all the incredible cultural happenings south of the border, there are some small but mighty communities on the outskirts of our own fair city that are making some major contributions to the arts. It’s time to stop whining, pack some snacks, and carpool to show some solidarity.

“When you try to boost the arts in a community, you have to also bring people from outside the community,” says Francisco Eme, chief curator of The Front, Casa Familiar’s Art and Culture center in San Ysidro. “It’s like an exchange. You invite people from all over San Diego to the gallery in San Ysidro and then you take the artists from San Ysidro all over San Diego.”

Eme, a native of Mexico City, relocated a few years ago to San Diego and it’s been a bit of an adjustment.

“When I was Mexico City, I used to go to concerts or to school and do things I had to do. I’d take the subway or bus, and it could take an hour to get there but it didn’t stop me from going. Even if it was raining or far away or I had to return late at night,” he recalls. “Now I’m becoming more of a San Diegan, because it’s more difficult for me to go somewhere when it’s farther than usual. In Mexico City, that didn’t matter.”

Despite, or perhaps because of this lifestyle shift, Eme has been making great strides to not only engage with the surrounding community, but to encourage people from all over San Diego County to take an interest in San Ysidro. Last year, Eme’s curatorial efforts resulted in shows that included contemporary art, as well as historical exhibitions about the history of San Ysidro and bi-national lowriders. He followed those two with a highly attended experimental sound art show.

Like Eme and The Front, there are several arts organizations in Escondido putting in due diligence to engage audiences from far and wide. In addition to the well covered Niki de Saint Phalle exhibit at the California Center for the Arts, the neighborhood I once thought of as being synonymous with avocado groves and my devoutly Christian relatives also hosts a second Saturday art walk. It also has a plethora of galleries that feature local and international work, and even a non-profit devoted to teaching art to at-risk teens called Art Hatch.

“We’ve always worked together in Escondido,” says Melissa Walker who runs Art Hatch as well as Distinction, a for-profit gallery. “Having our openings together helps to draw more people not just from here but from surrounding areas. We have flyers made where there are restaurants you could eat at and all of the Arts venues are listed that you could visit throughout the day. So it’s kind of a way to get people to come to town and spend the day.”

“I think collaboration is the key,” says Chrisanne Moats, executive director of the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery. “We’re a welcoming community space. We have an arts library where local students can study and check out books, musicians come to practice guitar, or anyone can just sit and draw.”

If someone had told a younger me that one day I’d be psyched to go spend the day in Escondido, my eyes would’ve rolled back into my head. But Niki de Saint Phalle, an art walk, guitar and drawing practice and an arts library? Sounds like an Art-topia to me.

“I think that San Diego has a pretty healthy art scene,” says Eme. Despite my distaste for the sprawl, I have to concur. “A lot of people complain and a lot of people leave San Diego because they feel like they are not growing as artists, but I have a different perspective about that.”

Perhaps by visiting each other’s neighborhoods a bit more often and getting out of our own bubbles, we can strengthen what matters: locally driven culture with a global perspective. It’s also a way to fight oppressive monoculture, which in my opinion is the real enemy.

Anyone down to carpool?