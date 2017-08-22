Buzzwords, props and facades

× Expand Photo by Geoffrey Cunningham Margaret Hernandez and Dinah Poellnitz

Recently the California Arts Council decided to launch a statewide program designating various areas as “Cultural Districts.” In San Diego, the three neighborhoods chosen for this honorary title are Oceanside, Balboa Park and Barrio Logan. According to the Council’s website, the goal is to celebrate “the state’s diverse and abundant cultural treasures.”

The press release also touts that the program aims “to grow and sustain authentic grassroots arts and cultural opportunities, increasing the visibility of local artists,” as well as “community participation” and “promoting socioeconomic and ethnic diversity.”

Sounds great, right?

Upon further investigation I came to find out there is nothing built into this initiative to actually support any of those things, save for a $5,000 a year stipend. Anyone who is based in reality can guess how far $5,000 can take one artist, let alone an entire neighborhood. So, if it’s not about the money, what is it about?

Diversity. Community. Local. Arts institutions often use these buzzwords in mission statements and press releases to make themselves seem relevant and accessible to the public. But actions speak louder than words.

I’ve met some extraordinary emerging leaders representing a variety of cultural identities here in San Diego, namely the working class, people of color, women and the LGBQT community. Passionate about expanding notions of contemporary art, cultivating authentic diversity, and truly serving their communities, they are the creators I support.

But these leaders are coming up against the same obstacles over and over again. The boards of directors and politicians who claim to be of the people, but who also cling to certain notions of what art should look like, who should be allowed to curate it and what audiences should be invited to access it. These gatekeepers expend so much energy hoisting up the facade of diversity that they simply don’t see the big picture.

And then, every once in a while, there’s a crack in the facade.

After volunteering with the Oceanside Museum of Art for years, Vista/Oceanside native Dinah Poellnitz was finally getting paid in 2014 to coordinate events for its Art After Dark and Exploring Engagement programs. Around the same time, Poellnitz, a Black woman, had also started her own pop-up arts organization, The Hill Street Country Club with fellow volunteer Margaret Hernandez. They used the proceeds from their first event to purchase art supplies for the museum’s education department. After an OMA administrator there tried to cut costs by slashing Poellnitz’s already minuscule pay, she had no choice but to walk away.

“You can’t expand if you won’t invest,” says Poellnitz. “They don’t like to spend. They don’t like to fundraise. They couldn’t see the vision.”

Instead of working with OMA, Poellnitz is expressing her vision by collaborating with Vista Public Arts Commissioner Sarah Spinks, curating and serving as juror for the recent Vista Visions exhibition at the Oceanside Civic Center gallery, as well as co-planning the upcoming Alley Arts Festival on September 10th.

Poellnitz also says OMA recently added insult to injury via email where they invited her to bring her children and “be seen” in a promotional video for the museum. According to Poellnitz, OMA wanted to demonstrate Oceanside’s diversity and thought it would be a good idea to include a woman of color and her cute kids in the video. Poellnitz responded to the email with an abrupt “I refuse to be your black prop.”

Hands clapping emoji.

“Why are you having a problem with diversity when you’re one of the most diverse cities in America?” Poellnitz asks. “They need to take a realistic look at the surrounding community that already exists and change their programming.

“Art is personal, communal, and universal,” she adds. “I don’t need to create diversity, I am diversity.”

Poellnitz’s story is just one example of the undervaluing of authentic leadership by many of our institutions here in San Diego. One look into the recent events at the San Diego Art Institute and its board’s inability to hold on to local talent Lissa Corona points to more of the same.

Meanwhile, the Oceanside Arts Commission has invited Poellnitz to be a part of its steering committee to figure out how to be a “Cultural District.” While Poellnitz and the committee will not be paid for their services, the commission is spending their stipend on an outside professional consultant to help them. That’s right, they are paying an outsider to bring the community together rather than rely on the leadership right in front of them.

I feel enraged when I see public dollars wasted on outside PR teams, diversity programs and consultants. We don’t need the state to tell us which neighborhoods are important. We need to empower true diversity and a vision for San Diego Arts that is inclusive and progressive by hiring bright visionaries like Dinah Poellnitz instead of asking her to pose for the camera. We need foundations, not facades.