Class not dismissed, Part 1: Teaching artists to fight the good fight

× Expand Rizzhel Javier

Arts education is crucial. It transforms and even saves lives, a fact to which I can personally attest. If I hear one more conservative talk about how math and science takes precedence when it comes to school budgets, I’m going to scream. And I have a loud scream.

For those wanting to avoid hurting their vocal cords, there are plenty of resources online to draw from for shutting down any dummy who downplays the importance of arts funding in schools. For instance, a 2009 Johns Hopkins University Summit report, Neuroeducation: Learning, Arts, and the Brain, as well as a relatively new (2015) report from the National Endowment for the Arts, How Creativity Works in the Brain, both talk about the importance of arts education and the need for further scientific research on its neurological effects.

“There is abundant national interest in so-called creative economies and the distribution of creativity in communities, cities and countries,” the NEA report states. “How students are engaged, how the creative class is defined, and who can access creativity and thrive from it are all questions with profound practical implications for schools, government, and industry.”

In other words, the arts shouldn’t be reserved for students whose families happen to be rich.

However, there is powerful work being done here in San Diego to promote artistic learning, especially in low-income and underserved communities. In this new series of columns, I plan on investigating how the local arts community is feeding its young, so to speak, and creating opportunities for kids who can’t afford fancy art camps and private schools.

First up, I’d like to talk about teaching artists such as the extremely active Rizzhel Javier. After earning her MFA from San Diego State in 2012, the now 35-year-old artist/educator has amassed an impressive roster of accomplishments. She currently teaches audio/video classes at Cal State San Marcos and darkroom photography at City College. Actually, Javier has taught at almost every college in the county. She also leads the Pacific Arts Movement program Reel Voices, teaching the nuts and bolts of documentary filmmaking to high school students, many of whom are low-income or even homeless (via a partnership with the Monarch School).

“I like the college level students, but I also like working with high school kids because I get to catch them before they go to college, which is personally important to me,” says Javier, who is first generation Filipino-American and the first in her family to obtain a higher education. “I had really good teachers that made me realize that I should go to school and I want to pick up those students that are kind of falling behind.”

For Reel Voices, Javier helps students learn the craft of documentary storytelling and production, introduces them to influential mentors, and shows them how to eventually package and send the films to festivals. Three of the program’s students currently have films in the San Diego Latino Film Festival (running through March 25th) and others have used their works to earn scholarships to film school.

What’s especially remarkable about Javier is how she manages to maintain her own art practice with such a full teaching schedule. Last year, she received an Emerging Artist Award from the San Diego Visual Arts Network (she’ll be showing her work with other awardees at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in May) and has recently exhibited at San Diego Art Institute and the Instituto Tecnológico de Tijuana.

“I like the idea of thinking side by side with my students,” notes Javier. “A lot of my assignments or what we’re discussing in class are things that I’m open to talking about myself, especially if it’s something really personal, like cultural identity.”

For Javier, cultural identity is one of the driving forces behind her work. Just after her 30th birthday, she decided it was important to visit the Philippines, explore where her parents grew up and connect to her heritage. Since then she’s been back three times to work on projects.

“I feel like I’d always been uncomfortable talking about my ethnicity until I actually went to the Philippines. That gave me the permission,” says Javier.

Now Javier is using her experience to give Vietnamese youth in City Heights the opportunity to explore their collective cultural identity. For the Little Saigon Mobile Museum project, Javier brought in friend (and former student) Johnny Nguyen, an accomplished photojournalist and first generation Vietnamese-American, to help students learn documentary photography skills.

“When I was in school, I learned the most from hearing guest speakers or seeing working artists in real life,” says Nguyen. “To show Vietnamese students that there are working artists like me out there and to be able to be present with them is a really cool opportunity.”

“I want to encourage [the students] to build this dialogue with each other so that they leave class with their own voice and not my voice,” says Javier. “They help me stay at the root of why I make art and teach art: to help people figure out what’s on their mind.”