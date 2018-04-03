Class not dismissed, part 2: Art as intervention

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes Lorain Khalil Rihan (left) and Diana Cervera

During a TED Talk in Vancouver in 2016, former prosecutor and criminal justice reform advocate Adam Foss asked a series of questions to the audience, pointing them to what seemed like a logical conclusion. Should people’s lives be ruined by a handful of youthful indiscretions such as getting caught experimenting with weed or alcohol, ditching school or trespassing on private property, even if those poor choices lead to jail time? The answer, by a unanimous lack of raised (mostly white) hands, was a resounding “no.”

And yet, this is what is consistently happening in the U.S., especially in certain underserved neighborhoods in San Diego. “America’s Finest City” has a tough-on-crime policy that—when combined with status quo methods for dealing with delinquent youth in the education and court systems—creates what is referred to as the “school to prison pipeline.”

“If you’re on probation and you’re going to a Juvenile Court and Community School (JCCS), depending on what the offense is, the discretion of the prosecutor can determine the rest of your future,” says Alejandro Martinez Jr., a teaching artist with the AjA Project, a highly organized, resourceful and effective arts education non-profit that uses participatory photography to transform lives and break cycles of marginalization.

I met Martinez at a community event meant to raise awareness about the mayor’s impending budget cuts to the arts and was immediately struck by his passion and conviction. Working with at-risk youth, teaching artists like Martinez and organizations like AjA are doing some of the most important work in our society: intercepting kids—many of whom are trans-border, from refugee or immigrant families, and/or below the poverty level—before they are stuck in the pipeline.

“How can art be kind of like this intervention to subjugation to hopelessness or feelings of having no future?” asks Diana Cervera, AjA’s program and artistic coordinator. “How do we stay in the room so that we can continue to cultivate these relationships that I think are so important to students really viewing themselves as willing and deserving of other options?”

“One of the biggest things that I really like to push in the classroom is knowing that our experiences are actually valid forms of knowledge,” adds AjA Education Specialist Lorain Khalil Rihan. “When we were wrapping up and doing our internal reflections, I had one student at East Mesa [Juvenile Detention Facility] state that going through the program allowed him to feel like it was OK for him to have feelings aside from anger.”

Cervera also recalls a story that illustrates the kind of impact an organization like AjA can have.

“One of the students had a picture of a hummingbird. They have a garden inside the detention center. In one of the sessions, he showed us multiple shots that he’d taken until he got the perfect one. And it was so moving. He said something like ‘I learned I had to be patient when the hummingbird was so close to me, like it was trying to tell me something and that I had to be patient so I got a perfect shot.’”

So while AjA is in the trenches, using photography to teach students vital skills for escaping cycles of poverty and crime, Mayor Faulconer is proposing yet another round of budget cuts to the arts. In a recent article from Voice of San Diego, Christina Chadwick, spokesperson for the Mayor’s office, is quoted as saying that “the budget will prioritize putting neighborhoods first and delivering core services San Diegans rely on.”

Meanwhile, there’s the recent Los Angeles Times article stating that a year in prison in California costs more per individual than a year at Harvard, including room, board and even some extra spending money.

I can’t think of a priority higher than keeping kids out of the prison system. Perhaps the unspoken “priority” by certain politicians is profits over people and the usurping of public wealth off the backs of Black and Brown kids. The history of the prison industrial complex is rife with racist policy, and cutting services to disadvantaged and vulnerable populations is no exception.

A percentage cut to the arts here and there adds up. And it’s not the bigger nonprofits like the Old Globe or the La Jolla Music Society (who can afford full-time development staff) that truly get hurt, but the little ones who are still doing important work. At the end of the day, it’s our job as an arts community to rise up and stage an intervention.

“It’s really important as teaching artists to be civically engaged,” says Martinez. “We have this privilege to be role models and mentors in our communities. There’s a lot of people that work for the city or San Diego County that just don’t have that passion to serve these communities as much as they should.”

“We can change the dominant narrative through the arts and photography, especially when we work with kids of color and kids who are displaced and who don’t necessarily always have a voice at the table,” states AjA Director Anjanette Maraya-Ramey. “We give them the opportunity to speak out against injustice and make a difference in their communities, but we need public funding to do that.”