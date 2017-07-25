Doing the hustle at the TJ Zine Fest

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes Tijuana Zine Fest

San Diego, I love you but you’re bringing me down.

After over a decade of hustling my ass off through the mean streets of New York City, I moved back here to seek sanctuary. I was burned out from trying to make films and TV, as well as working a 90- hour work week. At least San Diego has nicer weather and a slower pace. And herein lies the rub.

A friend of mine recently compared this city to an attractive person with no personality. That San Diego is like that woman on Tinder with flat abs and selfies from Burning Man and Coachella to prove she’s down with culture. It’s this basic-ass shit that just seems to dominate. Maybe the weather is just too nice, but we all know it’s much more complicated than that.

San Diego is the city of the perpetually uttered phrase “no worries.” No worries is almost a term of aggression in my mind. I mean, has anyone seen the news lately? I am worried, and no amount of yoga or hiking to potato chip rocks is going to rid me of that.

That’s why I love the local arts community. Artists in San Diego love to complain. Occasionally, and a lot more frequently as of late, artists and curators here seem to be harnessing that discontent to put on some pretty rad shows (see my first column). Still, it often seems like people would rather complain than take action or even show up.

Then there’s Tijuana. Our sister city and neighbor to the south who refuses to be kept down despite how much shit we throw in her yard and how high we keep threatening to build the fence.

Recently, I attended the second annual Tijuana Zine Fest and was completely blown away by what was hands down the best organized arts event I’ve been to on the West Coast.

Immediately walking into the venue, Pasaje Gómez (and Pasaje Rodríguez), a once abandoned walkway off of the heavily trafficked Avenida Revolución, I knew something special was happening. There was good music and tons of uniquely stylish people milling about, visiting each other’s tables and exchanging contact info. There was so much art and not just zines, but little photo books, postcards, stickers, buttons and little framed items as well. Women sold fresh tamales and sold aguas frescas, while others cracked open cans of beer and danced. A glittery sign said “Second Try” with a bunch of free zines about the zine fest underneath it.

There were also colorfully printed maps and schedules directing you where to go and what was happening when. It was clear that a lot of work went into this event and the energy felt unstoppable.

“In TJ, if you don’t organize something, nobody else is gonna do it,” said Luisa Martínez, who organized the fest along with David Peña. “If it’s not DIY, it’s not going to happen.”

And then it hit me. All my favorite people are the hardest workers and aren’t afraid to get things moving. All the inspiring events I’ve participated in or attended since I’ve been back in San Diego have had that same, unstoppable energy. It’s the opposite of complaining, it’s making. And in many ways, a zine itself is a perfect little microcosm of this energy.

“A zine is a way to give yourself your own show,” Martínez also said. Instead of sitting around wishing for an art show or more space to make big paintings, why not make a zine?

It’s not a radical notion. Stop complaining, get off the sofa and participate. And for those who are going to complain, make a zine about it or organize a panel for people to voice their complaints and come up with some solutions.

There are some incredible people who are hustling super hard here to support emerging artists, such as the people behind Madwoman Etc, Teros Gallery and Little Dame—all of whom were down in TJ tabling (the latter two have zine libraries in their spaces). There’s also the San Diego Zine Fest coming up in October at the Centro Cultural, which I honestly cannot wait to check out.

How can we rise above the basic-ass shit and push ourselves to communicate beyond complaining? How can we be advocates for one another and fight issues such as gentrification, corruption and the “status-BRO”? And can’t we have fun while doing so?

I don’t have all the answers. But a clue lies not only in the TJ Zine Fest itself but in one of my favorite pieces from the festival by Sophie Montoya called Travesias. It’s her first ever zine and is made up of photos she took, as well as some photos from people she gave disposable cameras to in Haiti. The work is extremely sincere and beautiful and sends a clear message—go out and make something. Even if we have next to nothing, it can change our lives.