Generation DIY

× Expand Photo by James Tran Carmela Prudencio and friends

During the countercultural movements of the ‘60s, there was a saying that was echoed by the defiant younger generation: “Don’t trust anyone over 30.” Taken from a San Francisco Chronicle interview with Jack Weinburg, key strategist and co-founder of the Free Speech Movement, the phrase was obviously hyperbolic and meant to be provocative. But Weinburg was trying to make a point that still holds true today: Young people are a strong, independent force capable of organizing themselves effectively for change.

As a nation, we’re seeing this evidenced by the powerful speeches and direct action from the teens of Parkland, Florida. In San Diego, the younger set are starting to form collectives to make their voices heard and find strength in numbers, especially in the arts, where public and financial support is constantly wavering.

I recently had the chance to speak with several emerging arts leaders here, most of whom are women (hooray!), about how they are coming together. Luckily they trusted me enough to listen, even though I just turned 40.

“The DIY community is all we have, and we’re figuring out how to establish ourselves as organizations, businesses and artists,” says 20-year-old Anna Zeltins, a multi-disciplinary artist, designer, DJ and founder/editor-in-chief of her own magazine, Garamonde. “It’s possible to do things on your own. You don’t necessarily need a very expensive art education or a background of working at art institutions to create your own entities to support the arts in San Diego.”

Recently, Zeltins learned the hard way that some of the more established arts institutions are not to be relied upon. After serving as the main curator and designer for the latest incarnation of the San Diego Art Institute’s gift shop, Zeltins says she was dismissed from the organization with no advance notice (she says the new director told her “it’s not working out”).

“I feel like it’s this facade that’s put up by these places, like ‘wow, we’re stimulating the art community and we’re giving so much back!’ But they’re really just taking a lot from it,” she laments.

Despite her disappointment, Zeltins is not letting the setbacks get her down and is instead taking action. She recently moved into a house called The Pink House in Golden Hill where she and her artist roommates have already started to hold meetings and plan pop-up art and music shows. She’s also teaming with the collective Weird Hues, who CityBeat covered last June, to help sync calendars with other DIY arts groups as well as stage a number of transborder events.

In addition, Zeltins and Weird Hues are joining forces with one of the most active young voices on the scene, Carmela Prudencio, who serves as MOPA’s marketing and communications assistant, as well as the social media coordinator for the Rise Up For The Arts campaign.

“All of us are so personally affected by the arts in San Diego in completely different ways, but there’s a sense of solidarity that I feel from my peers that will make us steadfast,” asserts Prudencio. “People trash Millennials far too often, but we’re just doing things differently. We are able to connect faster and get to know each other on a different level, and maybe that’s why we’re more likely to work collectively. I have friends from Instagram that I have met a few times IRL, but I feel a sense of closeness to them because I can see and support what they’re creating and promoting through social media.”

With the Pink House serving as an IRL meeting place and social media as megaphone, Prudencio plans on forming a mighty front to stand up to proposed budget cuts to the arts by a city government that often seems none too eager to support the little guy. She and her compadres are also looking at this as an opportunity to address funding inequities at large.

“I once perceived voting as this big government thing, but looking at my city and seeing that I can change our narrative is huge,” Prudencio says.

Meanwhile, up in Oceanside, another living room is serving as an incubator for the arts. Alofa Gould, a 23-year-old artist and local community organizer (along with her friends, Grace Gray, 25, Isabel Pichardo, 22, and Norma Beaz, 30) recently started Normal Girl Collective. Just barely off the ground, the group has found enormous solidarity, encouraging each other, as well as other young women and girls, to call themselves artists and regularly produce work.

“We kind of all picked up different kinds of art practices with each other as a way to vent and hang out, but it wasn’t anything super serious at first,” says Gould. “And then we decided that it could go somewhere because it was just healthy to do for our own mental reasons.”

Hosting pop-ups in her house for a project called Unit F, as well as an upcoming series of workshops for teens in collaboration with The Hill Street Country Club, Alofa and the Normal Girls are another awesome example of youth in action and how you don’t have to have a master’s degree to make an impact.

“Everyone’s just so ready for a change or some sense of community,” says Gould. “It’s not about being competitive, it’s just about actually helping people through a process that can be their outlet.”