Go fund yourself, part 2: Don't quit your day job!

Seems like everyone these days has got at least one side hustle. The term has been around since the ‘50s and is used to describe “both scams and legitimate jobs,” according to Merriam Webster, but it has popped up on the internet a lot these days as a stylish way of normalizing how overworked we all are.

For many poor people, however, a side hustle is often needed to survive. For poor artists (ahem, and writers) making money off of one’s work is extremely challenging (I literally wrote this column at Starbucks on a break from my main job). Those with money have an obvious advantage in the arts because they can afford materials and studio spaces more easily. They can also take internships, go to grad school and get around high society with more ease in order to network.

But money doesn’t buy motivation. Or taste.

“Unless you’re literally born with a silver spoon in your mouth and an intense motivation to always follow through on everything ever, you’re always going to have more reasons not to make your art than you are to make it,” says local artist Akiko Surai, who also works in two different departments at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. “Fighting to make art is what makes you an artist.”

I met Surai at the Tijuana Zine Fest where she was helping promote the feminist zine Madwoman et Cetera. Once we started talking, I was immediately struck by how positive, calm and motivated she seemed. I began wishing I could summon even a shred of that composure. I also found out that she assists local artist Andrea Chung, who I covered for CityBeat back in May.

“Part of why I have that other job, beyond funding not being what it should be for the arts and arts education, is because that’s how I get my studio space and how I get access to the network to critique my work,” she explained when we caught up again recently. Surai also pointed out her all-female of color collective called LOUD, in which the members pool their resources to help one another by sharing things like Blue Apron promo codes or watching each other’s kids.

So while I like the idea of the fight to make art and that limited resources can inspire creativity and collectivity, at what point do we stand up and ask for more? Perhaps the answer lies in the idea of the collective itself.

Collectivism (aka socialism) is inherently at odds with the “rugged individual” paradigm of free-market, survival-of-the-fittest capitalism. It undermines the kind of competitiveness that powers corporate greed and empowers us to challenge the status quo. San Diego is, as I like to say, a “status bro” kind of place, but I digress.

“If you’re trying to create some creative metabolism in a city where there are artists looking for opportunities, you can do that by opening a space or starting a collective” says Perry Vasquez, an artist and original founder of ICE Gallery, an artist run exhibition space that originally opened in an old dry ice factory in North Park after a friend couldn’t afford to keep it.

But any local artist will testify that affordable spaces are hard to keep, much less find in the first place. Helmuth Projects, for example, is a collectively run exhibit space funded mostly by the artists and their day jobs. But just like the original Ice Gallery before them, Helmuth is losing the space due to the sale of the entire city block. The recent closure of the Glashaus and Union Barrio Logan has sent more artists scrambling for studios (I will address gentrification and the issues surrounding affordable spaces, or lack thereof, in my next column).

“San Diego fails miserably when it comes to cultivating its local creative ‘scene-ious’ [a portmanteau of scene and genius],” says Vasquez, now a professor of Art at Southwestern College. “It’s absolutely bush league and sad.”

As I pointed out in the first installment of this series of columns, the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture is doing what it can to distribute government funds while admitting there is a gap in their service. It’s difficult for individuals and emerging groups to get a leg up while bigger, more established groups get large pieces of the pie. Director Dana Springs recently informed me that changes to this policy will not be able to be enacted until 2020.

In the meantime, one side hustle should be to collectivism. That is, to creatively problem solve, lend each other resources when necessary, and to help create our own economy until this one crumbles or is rebuilt by us.

Collectively taking up proverbial arms against what Hannah Arendt refers to as “the banality of evil” is of utmost importance during these dark (or should I say spray-tanned) times. We need to share resources just like we need to take turns going to public forums and government meetings. Artists should demand to be heard, just as they should also have a potluck, smoke some joints and come up with strategies.

But let’s not quit our day jobs. It’s like Fight Club. Let’s wink knowingly at one another then pee in the lobster bisque. So to speak.