Go fund yourself, part 3: Home is where the art is

In 2005 a man named Jimmy McMillan started his own political party in New York called “The Rent is Too Damn High” party. McMillan, who looks like a cross between a Black Santa Claus and a dapper walrus, ran for mayor of New York City that year, again in 2009, and subsequently for Governor in 2010, steadily working his way from 4,000 to 40,000 votes in the process. Many might recognize him from comedian Kenan Thompson’s caricature portrayal on Saturday Night Live.

I used to see McMillan walking around my old neighborhood, Manhattan’s East Village, before he became a meme. Why do I bring him up now? Well, because the rent is too damn high everywhere, not just in New York, and I want to know what the arts community and the city of San Diego are going to do about it, especially since most of the artists I know are broke AF.

However, when it comes to the arts, the rent issue is twofold. Not only do artists need affordable housing, they need affordable exhibition and work spaces. There is also the fear/assumption that artists are forerunners of gentrification, which is not entirely off base.

Recently, KCRW has been running a series called “There Goes the Neighborhood” about gentrification and housing issues in Los Angeles. Its latest installment covers the role of artists in the gentrification cycle, specifically in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights and the Arts District Downtown. For the uninitiated, the controversy in Boyle Heights surrounds the onslaught of art galleries taking advantage of cheap rents in the neighborhood and how their lack of inclusion of the local community is problematic.

The podcast also examines how residents/anti-gentrification activists protesting the galleries are not anti-art by any means, as art has been a part of the community for generations. What they are troubled and angered by is outsiders peddling expensive, “high” art that is only affordable to patrons who do not represent nor care about the health and stability of Boyle Heights residents. When they seek fancy beers and coffees before and after gallery visits, they generate more business for wealthy outsiders and drive up rents.

This is the cycle of gentrification: The displacement of whole, multi-generational communities by individuals who are following trends and marketing ploys. We’ve seen the process play out in neighborhoods like North Park in the past and, currently, in Barrio Logan. In the process, desirable cultural aspects of the community are pushed out.

“Gentrification often follows artists, because artists see the potential and beauty in people, places, and things before others do,” says Jennifer de Poyen, director of Space 4 Art (340 16th St.) in San Diego’s East Village. Space 4 Art is a provider of cost effective, live-work spaces here. It also used to have two gallery spaces that had to be closed after the inevitable sale of its property yielded higher rent.

“Should we blame artists for seeking out affordable places to live and work, improving those neighborhoods, and then being chased out by people who want to live and work in spaces that have been improved and made attractive by artists?” asks de Poyen.

The answer, in my opinion, is no, but, to paraphrase Pee-wee Herman inside the dinosaur while on his big adventure, everyone I know has a big but. If artists have the power to transform neighborhoods they should also have the obligation to protect them. Of course, the burden should not fall only on them but...

“Governments should be in the business of preserving the presence of artists in their communities,” adds de Poyen, who also advises the readers to spend time with the incredible report by Nick Rabkin called Hearts and Minds: The Arts and Civic Engagement. Sponsored by the James Irvine Foundation, the report provides evidence of the immense benefits of having artists be an integral part of political dialogue and community policy.

This brings me back to the affordable housing conversation and how the present time is the perfect time to piggyback talking about affordable art spaces. If not now, when? Why wait until another Boyle Heights scenario plays out in San Diego?

I approached the Commission for Arts and Culture several times and could not get a response about what is being done to integrate arts initiatives for affordable spaces within the several housing initiatives being proposed for the coming election year. In all fairness, I’ve been contacting their office a lot lately and they are probably getting sick of my abrasive nature. Nevertheless, I can say here with confidence that it’s our job to show up to their meetings, as well as City Council meetings, to urge for this conversation to be included in proposed policy and legislation.

Meanwhile, there is a panel discussion at Bread and Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) in Logan Heights about “Vanishing Art Spaces” on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as well as a discussion about art, gentrification and cultural appropriation at the Hill Street Country Club (530 S Coast Hwy.) in Oceanside on the following Sunday.

De Poyen also informed me that Space 4 Art has recently purchased land to build a permanent home, a 45,000 square-foot arts center with two galleries, an amphitheater, three classrooms, an event space, and affordable live-work and work-only spaces for 35 to 40 artists.

“As I see it, San Diego is at a tipping point,” says de Poyen. “Will civic leaders embrace the new economy, which embraces the creativity of our artistic, scientific and research community? I certainly hope so. Our future as a growing, dynamic, livable metropolis depends on it.”