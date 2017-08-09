San Diego can be a sad scene for cinephiles

× Expand Still from "Music of Desire" by Kristin Reeves showing at the San Diego Underground Film Festival, August 24th-27th

I’ll never forget the day I became a cinephile. I was studying theater, thinking I wanted to direct plays, when my freshman year roommate told me I needed to come see her film professor lecture. Jean Pierre Gorin, former collaborator with Jean Luc Godard, was a whirling dervish of intellect, a cine-evangelist preacher and provocateur. On this particular day he was ranting about Manny Farber’s famed White Elephant Art vs. Termite Art argument, taking down the bloated epic The English Patient and praising the modest drama Secrets and Lies.

The argument goes something like this: White Elephant Art is obsessed with being a masterpiece, or in the words of Farber, treating “every inch of the screen and film as a potential area for prizeworthy creativity.” Termite Art on the other hand “goes always forward eating its own boundaries and, likely as not, leaves nothing in its path other than the signs of eager, industrious, unkempt activity.”

I was mesmerized and irreversibly hooked. I promptly switched majors, pledging my devotion to the God of cinema and my life to the championship of termite art.

Moving out of San Diego confirmed my faith in cinephilia. In San Francisco I volunteered at the Artist’s Television Access, a micro-cinema that operates on a shoestring budget but houses mindblowing screenings and performances. In New York City, where I later lived, I found myself in a world-class cinema society. I made friends who made shared spreadsheets to cover all the screenings they plan to attend on a weekly basis. If I was in a funk or felt isolated, I knew I could show up to the cinema and worship with my tribe.

Now that I’m back in San Diego, I hunger for that kind of connection. Where is it? Sure, theaters such as the Ken and Landmark show decent films occasionally. Digital Gym in North Park holds solid screenings and KPBS’s Beth Accomando (AKA the “Cinema Junkie”) offers some interesting viewing opportunities via her group Film Geeks SD. Still, something is seriously missing.

I know San Diego is not a metropolitan city like San Francisco or New York, and it’s ridiculous to expect this community to be able to provide similar experiences. But what about Austin? Portland? Los Angeles? Tijuana? These cities (some of them our neighbors) manage to foster an interest in cinema that goes beyond an occasional screening. I’m talking about curated, well-researched series, lectures, and discussions. Theaters such as the Alamo Draft House and Cinefamily have a well-developed calendar full of contemporary and vintage titles and a roster of incredible speakers. We need resources to foster a connected community of nerds who love to watch films and talk about them. We need fastidious termites. Not clunky white elephants. Is anybody out there?

× Expand San Diego Underground Film Fest's Ryan Betschart and Rachel Nakawatase

Recently I caught up with filmmaker and programmer Ryan Betschart who, along with his wife Rachel Nakawatase, puts on the San Diego Underground Film Festival, which happens later this month. He grabbed my attention by calling me out for my comment at the end of my first column, which criticized the cinema scene here. He cited his festival, as well as other fests like the long-running Asian Film Festival, as reasons why the scene here doesn’t actually suck. I agreed with him about the festivals and certain screenings being legit, but pointed out the lack of overall consistent culture and programming. We soon realized that we were actually on the same page.

“I’m super pumped about the prospects for a thriving artistic scene in San Diego, but it won’t come easy,” Betschart told me later in an interview. He also programs for Slamdance in Park City and formerly for the Chicago Underground Film Fest.

“David Byrne says a scene starts with rent control,” says Betschart. “San Diego not only has a housing problem, but an outrageous problem with money in general… It’s really distorted. Lack of money seems to be the excuse for artists not to make great work, for institutions to not show great work, and for the wealthy not to fund great work.”

Word. He then explained their process of collecting films from all over the world and hustling hard to put together a festival that barely breaks even but brings something unique to the table—namely, blending experimental and narrative filmmaking with a global perspective.

Meanwhile at UC San Diego, Gorin has retired but Babette Mangolte is still teaching. Mangolte shot my ultimate favorite piece of termite art, Chantal Akerman’s feminist pièce de résistance Jeanne Dielman. When Akerman passed in 2015, Betschart tried to organize an in memoriam event with Mangolte. Everyone around town turned him down, as they worried the event wouldn’t generate enough interest or money.

Despite this kind of infuriating ignorance, I remain hopeful. I know my fellow termites are out there ready to eat away at the boundaries of these ivory towers until they collapse. We just need to band together and let the feast begin.