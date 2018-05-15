Single white feminism, part 2: Let the right one in

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

In “An Exploratory Study of Demographic Diversity in the Arts Management Workforce” (published in the Grantmakers in the Arts Reader in the Fall of 2015), Antonio Culyer, assistant professor of arts administration at Florida State University, makes the compelling case for urgency when it comes to fair representation in arts administration. After all, it’s the managers and curators who determine most of the opportunities given to artists in a community.

“Given demographic trends, a lack of diversity remains one of the most important issues for the cultural sector to address in the twenty-first century,” contends Culyer, whose survey goes on to show striking disparities in a variety of institutions. According to the survey of arts managers from across the U.S., 78 percent identified as white and 77 percent were female. An even more staggering statistic was that 92 percent of executive directors identified as white.

In my last column, I took a moment to call out the proverbial elephant in the room when it comes to equity in the arts: white women. To briefly recap, it’s my assertion that white women—or rather those not actively making ample room at the table for a diverse representation of a spectrum of bodies—are a major obstacle to breaking cycles of marginalization. According to Culyer’s study, it seems a pretty massive game of musical chairs is in order.

In the next two columns, I’ll take a look at two high level arts administration positions (formerly held by affluent white women) that have recently opened up in San Diego and urge those with the power to fill them to consider this as a potential watershed moment in our cultural landscape.

First up, there’s the vacant seat of executive director for the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture left by Dana Springs, who stepped down at the beginning of the year. There has been a lot of speculation and not much confirmation as to why she decided to leave, but a variety of sources have assured me that Springs was not very well liked. A speculative look at the amount of vacancies under her watch also casts some suspicions. High staff turnover doesn’t bode well for upper management skills.

While getting anyone on record proved challenging due to the political nature of the art world, I was able to find someone who has been able to strike enough distance from the situation to comment.

“Dana just made working conditions intolerable,” claims Gary Margolis, former grants program manager for the commission for over seven years. Now safely out of retaliation range in Aurora, Colorado and serving as the cultural services division manager, Margolis recently gave me an account of some of his final days with the commission, as well as his take on how it could serve to improve.

“From my experience, and I have worked in many government agencies, San Diego is the most screwed up,” he recalls. “I went to management with two pages of grievances and they said basically, well, this doesn’t look good, but supervisors have a lot of leeway to do whatever they want to do. When I compare it to where I’m working now, they investigate everything here. It’s completely the opposite.”

While Margolis says his complaints did not directly have to do with race, gender or sexual orientation, his story speaks to abuses of power, as well as a workplace and managerial culture that, in my opinion, is all too easily adopted by upper class white women.

“A big part of becoming more open to diverse populations is how comfortable the leader is sitting down at a table with those people,” notes Margolis. “It’s one thing to know in your heart that it’s the right thing to do. It’s something else to be able to follow your heart.”

Meanwhile questions have also surfaced in recent public budget hearings about how funds are being potentially misallocated, not just on an algorithm that heavily favors larger, better funded organizations, but on an ineffectively run staff as well. For example, at the hearing on May 8, City Councilmember Georgette Gomez asked Acting Executive Director Christine Jones when the last time the staff of eight was fully filled and functioning. Jones could not give an answer, replying, “I’ll have to get back to you on that.” Gomez then went on to suggest that perhaps less money could go to a staff that is hardly ever fully filled and into arts education instead.

“As the former budget analyst, I can say that the commission can run off less and can allocate vacant staff positions to community-based organizations providing critical neighborhood services through the arts,” says Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, newly appointed director of the AjA Project, one of the smaller organizations receiving low funds, but doing a lot of heavy lifting in the community.

Perhaps by scaling down staff and appointing an executive director with grassroots organizing skills and more direct ties to local communities, the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture will be able to take some steps towards creating a more equitable culture in public arts funding here in San Diego.

“The model most organizations have for arts funding is feed your teenagers and starve your babies,” says Margolis. “Certainly San Diego falls into that category.”