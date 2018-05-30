Single White Feminism, part 3: Fear and loathing in Encinitas

× Expand Photo by Christina Thomas Lux Art Institute

In an 1887 letter to an Archbishop of the Church of England, writer and historian Lord Acton penned the now famous quote: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Now, with the seemingly endlessly growing list of accused power-abusers in the #MeToo movement, these words are just as relevant as ever.

But while #MeToo has focused on sexual harassment/abuse perpetrated by men, abuse of power can take many shapes. In any hierarchical system—be it a private company, a government agency or an arts non-profit—there needs to be checks and balances to prevent an authority figure from growing too powerful and putting those in supporting positions in a vulnerable state. Female leaders, especially white upper class ones, are not impervious to corruption by power.

A look into the recent history of Lux Art Institute in Encinitas serves as a cautionary tale.

The million-dollar-budget arts organization and residency (whose vision statement was to redefine “the museum experience to make art more accessible and personally meaningful”) would prefer not to talk about the troubling reputation of recently departed executive director and founder Reesey Shaw. However, it is my strong opinion that if past mistakes go unaddressed, then they are likely to be repeated. This is a moment for Lux to let the proverbial skeletons out of its closet and finally bury them, forging fertile ground for the thriving community organization it can be.

“I described it as an abusive relationship,” says former Deputy Director of Lux Dan Buryj in reference to working with Shaw. “I think every single person who worked there cried at least once in front of her. But at the same time you loved the mission, and you loved the people you were working with. I think that’s what kept a lot of people there. You felt camaraderie with your coworkers.”

Speaking to Buryj was the first time I was able to get anyone to openly talk about what I’ve heard among many peers in the art scene—stories of verbal abuse, high staff turnover and more. As I’ve talked about in the previous columns in this series, arts and non-profit professionals often fear for their careers if they speak about unfair working conditions and toxic leadership.

But if Shaw was making people cry, why was she allowed to lead for so long?

Buryj and another anonymous source spoke of her relationship to the artists and a high turnover in the board of directors.

“It was totally The Devil Wears Prada,” says Buryj. “She made it very known that she was well connected in the art scene. She used that to her advantage.”

A little digging however, led me to two former artists—who worked and lived at the institute as part of its ongoing artist in residency program—that were less than thrilled with their experience at Lux.

“I just think that she didn’t respect artists,” says Squeak Carnwath, painter and professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley. “The way that they selected artists was [Shaw] brought the names of the artists to the board and they approved it. I was so irritated, saying that they should have nominators and a jury deciding on who to invite and not have one person in charge like they own the artists.”

Ebony G. Patterson, a Jamaican mixed media artist and assistant professor of painting at the University of Kentucky, also took issue with how artists were treated at Lux.

“My colleagues and I are not an aquarium,” says Patterson, who was displeased at the way in which resident artists were expected to not only hold an open studio four days a week, but also to have their practices regularly interrupted by visitors (not students) with whom they were supposed to engage.

“I just think that there was a lack of understanding about what it means to be an artist,” reflects Patterson. “That’s what’s worrying, when somebody is in a position where they’re engaging with artists. The work always comes first and if the artist is in a condition that doesn’t allow them to generate new thoughts or new ideas, the circumstance becomes about everything else but that.”

Patterson also noted that while the Lux staff seemed sensitive to her needs, leadership fell short.

“I felt like the clarity about what this experience was or should be was far better understood by the staff than was coming from the top,” she says.

I reached out to Lux in hopes of speaking with Shaw or the institute’s board, but was only sent a press release on Shaw’s departure. However, Lux’s Marketing and Events Director Ernesto Gonzalez assured me that the senior staff have been working much more collaboratively at present and that the organization is “not trying to rush anything” when it comes to finding a new executive director.

“They should pick somebody who is community oriented,” says Buryj, who now runs a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities in Pensacola, Florida. “Who’s not going to say, ‘oh, that’s just local art. That doesn’t belong here,’ which we heard often. Someone who really, truly wants to make an impact in the community. They need to truly be dedicated to the entire county, and in order to do that, they need to have representation not just from Rancho Santa Fe and from La Jolla.”