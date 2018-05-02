Single white feminism

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Racial bias—whether it’s subconscious or conscious, institutional or personal—is alive and thriving in all its incarnations. There can be no doubt of this. We see it absolutely everywhere, from police brutality and deportations, to the Black Lives Matter activists on government watch lists and the criminality of adolescence in Black and Brown communities. And from being hassled at stores for making returns or sitting too long without buying a cup of overpriced coffee, there are countless examples of macro and microaggressions.

As I’ve discussed in this column, on many occasions, racial, gender and class bias is deeply embedded in the way in which we fund, display, appreciate, educate, grant access to and talk about art.

I’ve tried my best to use this column to highlight the many ways in which all sorts of individuals are using art to try to better society. I’ve tried to gather and present stories of folks who inspire me to be a better person and are creating models for how we can all do better, be better, and be our more authentic selves. The artists and leaders I have met throughout San Diego County have shown me how much can be accomplished when we truly see each other and listen to all the voices, not just the loudest ones in the room.

But there is a problem, an elephant in the room I haven’t addressed.

How can we get at the roots of inequality without calling into question the status quo? And how can we truly question the status quo when there are so many easily offended white women standing in the way?

In case someone is reading this online and not underneath my printed picture in the physical paper, I am a white woman. Regrettably, I’m also a pretty easily offended one. While I chalk this up more to sensitivity and a mood disorder than to white fragility, I bruise easily nonetheless and it is a problem. As much as I wish the color of my skin didn’t matter, it does. It just really, really does.

Sadly, the majority of others with my gender/race combo also have a problem. We play the gender card when it’s convenient and ignore race as often as possible. I know this because I am a white woman, and I have done it. This is often referred to as white feminism.

White women, especially self-proclaimed feminists, really need to move over and make room at the table so it can be the glorious rainbow unicorn party it’s meant to be. It’s not a zero sum game. And it’s not just straight white men who are man-spreading all over the place and hogging all the proverbial guacamole. When we fail to advocate for one another as humans and stop looking out for the more vulnerable among us, the most oppressive dominant forces remain intact or, worse, they get stronger. Complicity is everything.

It can’t all be put on the people of color and women of color to do the heavy lifting.

I’ve been speaking a lot lately with my Latinx/WOC friends and colleagues working in the arts and have found a common thread among all of them: exhaustion. Having to code-switch and prove themselves with greater intensity than is required of their white counterparts is exhausting. Being passed up for opportunities they are more than qualified for, or undervalued to the point of having to flee a toxic work environment… Yep, it’s exhausting.

These womxn are also exhausted by being made to feel guilty for a lack of compliance to a broken system. When they put up and shut up, they are exhausted. When they make waves, they are—wait, what was that word again—oh yeah, exhausted.

There are several institutions here in San Diego that robbed my friends of their abilities to lead and be the model citizens they were meant to be, causing them emotional and even physical damage that they may never fully recover from. Have they moved on and remained total badasses? Yes. Are they furious warrior survivors? Hells yes. Are they exhausted unnecessarily? Also, yes. I can’t even get anyone to go on the record about their pain, frustration and exhaustion because they fear retaliation.

And therein lies the rub. How can we make any progress in a culture of fear and retaliation? I don’t have a full answer, but I have a one-word semi-solution: grassroots. We’ve got to flip the paradigm and lead as groups, stand up for one another, lend resources and help each other figure out when and where to show up.

In the next several columns I plan on further examining ways in which we, as an arts community, can meet at the intersection of our issues and be the most mutually supportive. I know now that if I’m not part of the solution, I’m part of the problem.

In the meantime, anyone remotely interested in fighting for equity in the arts can show up on May 8 at 9 a.m. for the budget hearing for Arts and Culture (202 C St. on the 12th floor) and speak about why funding grassroots, smaller arts organizations is vital for all of us. Let the rainbow unicorn party begin and rage into the break of a new dawn.