This must be the place

Craig Abenilla is interested in stories, and not the multiple stories of boring luxury high-rises. After studying fine art at the famed Rhode Island School of Design, the New Jersey native became an architect in New York City, quickly learning the limitations of working for high-end firms.

“You kind of get pigeonholed into a certain day-to-day thing in the architecture offices in New York City because you’re working on really big projects,” he says. “There was no sense of place making. It was this idea of designing a building, charging as much as you possibly can per square foot and then moving on. It just was not rewarding or fun.”

Abenilla knew he wanted to relocate and, after considering Miami, ultimately chose San Diego in 2000.

“San Diego was definitely burgeoning back then,” he recalls. “Everyone said how amazing it was, but I didn’t feel like it was really amazing. Other than the weather, I really didn’t see anything innovative, and I thought that was kind of a unique opportunity to get myself out there and find a firm that was doing interesting stuff.”

After working on some residential projects, Abenilla met Mike Burnett, an award winning architect and graduate of Woodbury University, a program known for its emphasis on working with affordable housing. In 2008 they created Foundation For Form [FFF], a firm they describe as “a design studio specializing in mixed-use developments, multi-family housing, urban design, custom residential, furniture design, space activation and good fun.”

“I was doing really high-end homes here, and I was starting to get burned out with that too, because people aren’t appreciative,” notes Abenilla. “Mike was the opposite where he was doing too much affordable housing, and there was not enough creativity. So I had the creativity side, he had the affordable housing side, and we kind of just came together.”

After living down the street from one of FFF’s signature projects in Golden Hill on 25th street, a place they call “You Are Here,” I became enraptured with the design, especially the open courtyard that’s available for anyone to sit, work on projects or even host events. I’m also fascinated by the inclusion of the property’s original service station, which Abenilla says is their way of incorporating the story of Golden Hill’s automotive history.

I ended up meeting Abenilla at Golden Hill eatery Counterpoint, located across the street from “You Are Here.” It also also happens to be the site of their offices and first project, mxd830. I wanted to find out more about his story and how projects such as theirs are meaningful to the arts community in San Diego. Specifically, I wanted to know how infill architecture or “land recycling”—that is, using existing infrastructure as a way to combat urban sprawl—can help San Diego advance as a culturally relevant city.

“I was building a three and a half million dollar house for a private client in Point Loma for a single mother who wound up being one of my best friends through the process,” recalls Abenilla. “We wound up finishing the house and Mike was finishing up at Woodbury. She was like, ‘what are we going to do next?’”

And so they began with their first FFF project, mxd830, which they not only designed but also own and manage.

“Here was a property that was under-utilized, under-used, under-valued and that had everything going against it,” Abenilla explains. “It was next to a historic Irving Gill home next to a Shell station. There was a crack den around the corner that was like a car wash during the day. There were people squatting at night and it was Golden Hill, which, 10 years ago, was not desired. We thought we could really make a difference and bring new businesses and a new energy to the neighborhood.”

The building, as well as “You Are Here,” have not only the inviting inclusive space, but also include affordable housing units upstairs. It’s a marriage perfect for San Diego, which suffers from a shortage of affordable housing. And the public space is perfect for creative meetings and exchanges of social capital, a central tenant to placemaking.

But as cool, useful and inclusive of the community as FFF’s projects have been, working with the city has often been a big challenge. Acquiring “You Are Here”—which at the time was a city-owned property—required daily phone calls for years and cutting through a lot of red tape in order to be acquired.

Their latest project in North Park forced them to give up on incorporating public art due to frustration with city permitting.

“There was an opportunity for the developers to bring us in to help pick an artist in the design, in the public right of way. We were working on it for two years and then decided to just scrap it, which is super unfortunate,” Abenilla laments.

This is not the first time that I’ve heard about the difficulty with city permitting and public art. Beryl Forman, director of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association, has been trying to get a placemaking permitting process in place, which she hopes will make the process easier.

In the meantime, Abenilla plans to use a “fabricator” to execute FFF’s vision for paying homage to the site’s important historical relevance for the LGBTQ community (it was where the founders of the San Diego LGBTQ Center lived and held their first meeting).

“We want to do something to commemorate what happened on this property,” says Abenilla. “It’s an important story.”