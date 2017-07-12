You can go home again

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes Installation at Bread and Salt by Sofie Ramos

I left San Diego 15 years ago with flaming tire tracks behind me. OK, I’m being dramatic, but there certainly was a sense of urgency at play. The city had been decent to me. After all, I had learned to ride waves in its ocean and received a fantastic visual arts education at UCSD.

I had also attempted, with limited success, to become a cultural producer. While in college, I organized an all women’s art show/experimental film screening at the Che Cafe called Hey, That’s My Art! I also helped curate a few short film exhibitions around town and was one of the organizers of the Army of S/he Art Festival in North Park. I was young and eager for the art revolution!

But San Diego was not.

My unbridled enthusiasm and go-getter attitude was most often met with resistance and instructions to “chill.” The folded-arms-clique-ishness of the local scene intimidated me and most of my ambitious visual artist friends left the city. I jumped at the chance to flee to San Francisco and eventually New York City, where I remained for 11 years.

Two years ago, a series of unfortunate events occurred, including my father’s sudden passing, my Brooklyn apartment catching fire, and being let go from my TV production job. It was about to be winter again in New York and the sunny embrace of my hometown was calling.

Much to my surprise, San Diego’s cultural landscape had experienced quite a metamorphosis. Just like me, the city had done a lot of growing up. Maybe it’s because the art scenes in L.A. and Tijuana are spilling over or enough cultural producers finally decided to stick around. Whatever it is, there seems to be a changing of the guard in progress. I decided to start this column to support what I view as an exciting time to be an artist in this town.

To start, I consulted with my new bestie, fellow Valley Girl intellectual Lissa Corona of the San Diego Art Institute [SDAI]. She brought to my attention the sheer volume of happenings on Saturday alone so I decided to make the rounds. City Gallery at City College was having an opening for the group show titled Don’t Shut Up! by the Feminist Image Group, while Bread and Salt in Logan Heights was debuting its latest group exhibition, AnthroMorphoCene (about the “irreversible human-fabricated impact on the Earth’s climate”). SDAI had a noise show featuring experimental artists from Mexico and San Diego, and Hill Street Country Club was hosting an opening in Oceanside for artist Shirin Towfiq’s solo show titled Soft and Sensitive. I chose to visit City Gallery and Bread and Salt, since they were in close proximity, and pop over to SDAI if there was time.

Don’t Shut Up! is primarily focused on promoting female voices and political resistance. The show features collaborative activist quilts, colorful mixed media work and an intimate installation by Hannah Johansen, which employs anonymous stories about discrimination and abuse. Johansen’s piece is especially interesting because it’s ongoing and visitors are encouraged to contribute stories on the spot or take a pamphlet with instructions on how to submit online. The show is up for a few weeks and includes a panel discussion on Thursday evening that brings together artists and activists to talk about ending gender oppression. It’s heartening to witness these collaborative efforts, something that seemed to be lacking from my early days in the scene.

I shot over to Bread and Salt where I got to meet Thomas DeMello, who curates the space, and Lee Lavy, one of the artists and the curator of AnthroMorphoScene. DeMello graciously showed me around, gave me a rad booklet about the show and introduced me to Jim Brown, the owner of the gallery who couldn’t be nicer. Since I’ve been back in town I’ve attended a few events there but never realized what an intense labor of love it is.

This latest exhibit is fun and haunting at the same time. Sofie Ramos’ corner installation is a manic child’s bedroom version of German silent film Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. Lavey’s series of colorful prints call to mind Troma films like The Toxic Avenger. And local painter Morgan Mandalay’s piece is a ghostly layering of cigarettes, cell phones and a scarcely noticeable gorilla with the saddest eyes I’ve ever seen.

I felt guilty about missing the other shows but c’est la vie. Josh Pavlick of Helmuth Projects called the evening’s offerings “an embarrassment of riches,” and I have to say that the San Diego scene feels very rich indeed. I glanced down at my Facebook calendar at what was going down next Saturday. Once again, there are a plethora of events including the Tijuana Zine Fest and an opening at SDAI’s Horton Plaza space.

While there’s still a lot of work to be done (e.g. a severely sad and disorganized cinema scene), it feels good to be back, and I’m looking forward to staring at some walls and screens and unleashing some of that old unbridled enthusiasm.