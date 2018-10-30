‘Checkpoint’ is an absurdist war novel

A squad of soldiers is sent to a remote checkpoint. They don’t know why they are there or even who the enemy is. So when soldiers start dying—one is found with his throat slit in a latrine, another hung from a tree with his hands bound behind his back—David Albahari’s war story turns into something more horrific.

The Serbian-born author has been writing about the horrors of warfare since the publication of his best-known work in English, Götz and Meyer, which tells the story of a pair of noncommissioned SS officers responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands of Jews in Belgrade. The story is told through the lens of an amateur researcher coming to terms with the enormity of his discovery.

In Checkpoint, translated by Ellen Elias-Bursać and published by Restless Books earlier this year, Albahari presents a feverish story of soldiers trapped in a fog of war that never lifts. In an early skirmish, soldiers shoot indiscriminately into the forest only to receive return fire:

“When they stopped shooting, they crawled slowly, one by one, into the bushes and we held our breath, fearing surprise. Every shrub might be a deadly trap, we learned this in our military training, so we clutched one another’s hands, bit our lips, and closed our eyes.”

These men are not heroes nor are their actions in any way heroic. In fact, their behavior is often reprehensible and, in this way, they are typical soldiers who are just as likely to rape or murder civilians as engage the enemy.

The novel, which is presented in one long, unbroken paragraph, is dominated by the voice of the commander who is cowardly, vain and quite possibly insane. He is prone to lapse into monologues that call his reliability into question: “Words are words, whispered, shouted, or spat. Only when one is philosophizing do words perhaps cease to be words.”

Checkpoint is a difficult book that challenges the notion of good versus evil. In Albahari’s view of war, there is no honor; only fear and indiscriminate bloodshed that passes for revenge. The commander puts it best: “War is a business like any other and these stories are merely a manifestation of efforts to consign the truth to oblivion.”